Baker Mayfield and the Panthers are desperate for a win to save their jobs

Baker Mayfield is one of the most openly confident players in the NFL and he likely thought that he would show up and fix the Carolina Panthers. So far, through two weeks, that has not been the case.

Week 1 saw a hard-fought loss to the Cleveland Browns in which a late field goal gave Mayfield's former team a thrilling win. Then came another close loss, this time to the New York Giants in Week 2. That marks two losses by a combined five points.

Yes, there are some moral victories with two close losses. But Baker Mayfield and his team are running out of time before major changes will be made.

Baker Mayfield and his head coach are stuck on the hot seat

Carolina Panthers v New York Giants

An 0-2 start to the season is not ideal. That is even more true for a Panthers team that has 10 wins since Matt Rhule took over to start the 2020 season. He entered the season on a short leash and in this business, wins are all that matter.

The same is true with Baker Mayfield. Yes, the Panthers traded for him and sent a draft pick back to the Browns. But they did so with Sam Darnold still on the roster. Fans must also remember that both players are on their fifth-year options, which are expiring deals at the end of the season.

The only goal now is to win. If Baker Mayfield can't do that, he will be replaced. Unfortunately, both Darnold and rookie Matt Corral are out with injuries. Yet the former could return after Week 4. But would him starting with a 0-4 record change much in Carolina?

No, so the focus turns towards Sunday's matchup with the New Orleans Saints. This is the biggest must-win of Rhule's tenure and a huge game also for his quarterback as he hopes to continue being a starter in the NFL.

A win would not mean a playoff berth is imminent, but it would prove that this current group could take down a division rival while also defending their home turf. Fighting within the division shows progress and also a much-needed attitude of battling back from adversity. Conversely, a loss means the entire season is lost before we even reach the month of October.

Rhule is someone who could likely slide back to the college ranks and take a job as soon as he is fired, if that does happen. Yet, Mayfield may be out of chances if Week 3 goes terribly wrong.

Just a year ago, he had dreams of signing the next massive quarterback contract. Now, he just wants to show up in 2023 and be one of the 32 starters in the league.

No one wants to panic this early in the season, but that is already happening in Carolina due to years of mismanagement under Rhule. If his former No. 1 overall pick can't help the team, a regime change may finally be in order.

