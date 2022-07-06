Baker Mayfield rightfully has a legion of supporters in Cleveland

The Baker Mayfield saga is easily one of the most bizarre storylines in Cleveland Browns history. And this is a franchise that is known for controversy, scandals, and a whole lot of losing. Not to mention, his saga is happening simultaneously, alongside the one featuring Deshaun Watson.

The team pursuing Watson in the first place is where this whole situation began. That led Mayfield to demand a trade, only for the team to slander him in the media and then say they wouldn't honor his request. That then changed once they officially landed Watson from the Houston Texans.

This put Browns fans in a very weird spot. Should everyone who supported Mayfield for four years suddenly turn on him? Using social media as the measure, some did, indeed, do that. However, the quarterback still carries a legion of supporters.

Brownscentral on IG @Brownscentral_ I want the #Browns to apologize to Baker Mayfield before the season starts and have him gear up for week 1.. I want the #Browns to apologize to Baker Mayfield before the season starts and have him gear up for week 1..

A simple search of his name reveals countless tweets in support of the former No. 1 overall pick and supposed savior of the franchise. So why is this the case, and does he deserve all the love?

The Browns put fans in a tough spot with Baker Mayfield

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

It's not like the Browns had a clean split with Mayfield, with both sides agreeing to move on. No, it was not even close to that. Instead, the team went after easily the most controversial player in the entire NFL and proceeded to slam their former top pick in the process. Remember when the team leaked they were looking for an "adult" to lead the team?

Mayfield had built a name for himself in Cleveland since debuting in 2018. He fought through countless coaching changes and even led the team to a playoff victory in the COVID-impacted 2020 season against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. He had officially become a Cleveland hero.

Then came the 2021 season when he played from Week 2 on with a labrum injury. He was beat up all year and was clearly not his usual self. That had plenty of fans thinking he could show up healthy in 2022 and earn a massive new deal.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Watson was in Cleveland. He showed up with serious sexual harassment allegations attached to his name, not to mention the long list of lawsuits. There was also the fact he could miss most on all of the season with a suspension.

Those who were loyal to the former starting signal-caller were basically told to just move on after four years of building up something great in Cleveland. While some moved on with blind loyalty to the team, others openly wondered if this was actually the best move for the franchise.

Fans are expected to support their favorite team no matter what. This situation may have turned some Browns fans into Mayfield fans due to the intricacy of the situation, which includes Watson and all the allegations attached to his name.

