“I’m proud of these guys how they were able to focus up despite all the bulls***” - Baker Mayfield takes subtle shot at Odell Beckham Jr.

Over the last several weeks, the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield have experienced a whirlwind of events on and off the field.

Much of that has come with star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s departure as the team waived him on Monday, allowing him to hit waivers on Tuesday and potentially become a free agent.

Baker Mayfield has moved on from the Odell Beckham Jr. era

It hasn't been a clean process as it has dragged Mayfield's name through the mud as he's become the perceived reason for the star wideout's failed stint. Mayfield has kept quiet throughout the situation despite Beckham Jr.'s dad blasting him on social media. Beckham Sr. posted an 11-minute video on Instagram that showed the quarterback missing the Pro Bowler when he was open or in advantageous positions.

Angelo7266 @angelo7266

3: Baker Mayfield is a good QB, not average.

Despite the outside noise, Mayfield led the Browns to a much-needed win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9. He performed well, posting 218 passing yards and two touchdown passes in a 41-16 road win.

After the game, Mayfield said he was proud of the team for pushing forward in light of the distractions. Mayfield said via Yahoo Sports:

“I’m proud of these guys how they were able to focus up despite all the bulls*** that was going on this week and how they were able to do their job. That’s why I appreciate this group of guys and the staff that we have, so we’re going to see if we can build on it and continue to get better.”

It was only a matter of time before Mayfield would lash back, especially following a crucial victory. The 26-year-old is dealing with having his reputation damaged by his former teammate. All that has placed them in a tough spot of dealing with outside noise that he didn't create.

With Beckham out of the mix, the Browns can push forward with the talent they possess around Mayfield. Cleveland needs the veteran quarterback to step up his play and secure a playoff spot for the Browns.

Mayfield is in a crucial campaign as it will go a long way in determining what kind of offer the Browns will make him next offseason. If he hopes to garner the deal he prefers, his play will need to demonstrate he's worth that lucrative deal.

In other words, his long-term future in Cleveland is directly in his hands.

