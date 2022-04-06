Baker Mayfield will never take another snap for the Browns, even if the team keeps him to begin the 2022 season

The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are dealing with a harsh reality at the moment. The problem is that he is still on the roster at all. The team went out and acquired Deshaun Watson, paying him $230 million guaranteed in the process.

The Browns are allegedly seeking trade partners, but none have come calling so far. The team is likely hoping they won't have to take on any money in a deal.

There is also another interesting factor to this situation. Watson could still end up serving a suspension because of the sexual assault allegations against him. This could happen, even if he has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

That has some fans considering the awkward situation where the Browns might need Mayfield to start for four, six, or more games. While a fun story, that is just not going to happen.

The Cleveland Browns have already found another replacement for Baker Mayfield

The Browns are well aware that Watson may serve a suspension. That is why the team gave him a miniscule base salary for the season. Both sides are expecting some discipline in 2022.

But there was something else, too. The team went out and signed Jacoby Brissett on a one-year deal. He is in place as the backup on a deal worth $4.5 million guaranteed. That is not third-string quarterback money.

To that point, Mayfield's $18.8 million salary is not third-string money either. That is why the Browns are in such a predicament. If they can't find a trade partner, there is really nothing else they can do but release him and accept the cost.

Fans thinking about Mayfield potentially starting for a few games during a Watson suspension have to remember that is just not going to happen. The former No. 1 overall pick would likely hold out or do what Watson did with the Houston Texans in 2021, which was be on the roster but agree to stay away from the team. That avoids any fines and further ugliness between the two sides.

The Browns lost all the leverage in this situation from the moment they acquired Watson. Even if they threatened Mayfield with a fine and he ended up reporting, having him around the team is not smart at this point. That is clearly why the team signed a veteran like Brissett. If that had not happened, there would be more talk of Mayfield being considered an internal option.

The best thing for both sides to do is to move on. The team trying to force the quarterback to even report this year would only continue dysfunction at a time when the new signal-caller has already shown up with plenty of controversy surrounding his name.

