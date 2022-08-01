Win Total Predictions for Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 NFL Season

Baltimore failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in three seasons last season. They fell below .500 for just the second time in John Harbaugh’s tenure. Did the Ravens do enough this offseason to give them the best chance to return to the postseason?

We’ll arrive at our conclusions by examining Baltimore's past three seasons, any new or departing impact players, as well as the team's strength of schedule. Then we’ll weigh each factor and make our final determination as to what will most likely happen with the Ravens this season.

Baltimore Ravens 9.5 wins Over -150 Under +130

The Ravens have won 33 regular season games in the past three seasons. With a relatively easy schedule, including five games against non-playoff teams, they could exceed the posted total.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the final year of his rookie deal and missed five games due to injury last year. The motivation to do well is there, but will he remain healthy behind a subpar offensive line?

Wide receiver Marquise Brown has departed, but tight end Mark Andrews returns alongside speedy wideouts Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II.

The Ravens backfield was decimated by injury last season. How quickly JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards rebound from injury will play a huge role in Baltimore's success. Both are currently on the unable to perform list.

John Harbaugh’s men surrendered an NFL-best 85 rushing yards per game last season. However, the secondary allowed a league-worst 287 passing yards per game. Safety Kyle Hamilton was drafted in the first round this year and he’ll have much to learn in the system of new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

The Ravens were 1-4 without Jackson last season and they're unlikely to come anywhere close to 10 wins without their first-string shot-caller being healthy.

They finish their season facing Pittsburgh (twice), Cleveland, Atlanta and Cincinnati, with the Bengals being the toughest of the bunch. Joe Burrow is officially a Super Bowl runner-up and his chemistry with Ja'Marr Chase is bound to improve moving forward. Take UNDER 9.5 wins for the Ravens.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Baltimore Win 10 Games? Yes No 3 votes so far