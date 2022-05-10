Marquise Brown takes a dig at Ravens following trade to Arizona Cardinals

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown was traded in a draft-night move that sent him to the Arizona Cardinals. He will play with Kyler Murray and for Kliff Kingsbury in an Air Raid-style offense. That style of offense is entirely different from what Greg Roman runs in Baltimore, and Brown seems happy about that.

Last season, the receiver saw plenty of targets with 146, which was good for 10th in the league. He caught 91 of those to break 1,000 yards for the first time in his young career. However, he also had the second-lowest yardage total of any receiver in the top 20 for targets, second only to D.K. Metcalf who caught only 75 passes for 967 yards. Despite the drastic increase in targets, Brown took a shot at his old team and how they utilized him.

theScore @theScore Hollywood Brown believes he'll be able to get more one-on-ones now that he's with the Cardinals. Hollywood Brown believes he'll be able to get more one-on-ones now that he's with the Cardinals. 👀 https://t.co/K2jyCJO7Zc

He may may see an increased number of one-on-one matchups, but will likely have to wait until Week 7 for this. That's when Cardinals superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returns from his six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

The trade for Brown was a bit of a headscratcher considering the Ravens received a higher pick than the one they initially selected him with.

Some speculated that the Cardinals might already be aware of the impending suspension for Hopkins and slightly overpaid for the receiver to ensure they had a viable weapon for Kyler Murray, with whom there are also reports of unhappiness.

Can Kingsbury calm all the drama and upheaval in Arizona and lead this team to a competitive season in the NFC West, home of the Super Bowl champions?

Who will fill void left by Brown in Baltimore?

With Marquise Brown leaving for Arizona, the Ravens seem impossibly thin at wide receiver. Their remaining receivers are Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, and James Proche II.

The three of them combined had less than 100 catches and less than 1000 yards. Many suspected that the Ravens would select a wide receiver from this year's particularly deep draft class following the trade, but the team went with defense instead.

However, the team does still have Mark Andrews, one of the best tight ends in the league. He led all tight ends last year in receptions and yards and tied for the league lead for touchdowns amongst the tight end group. They are also reportedly interested in Jarvis Landry and other remaining free-agent receivers.

For now, one thing seems certain: Mark Andrews will see the ball a LOT next year.

Michael Salfino @MichaelSalfino With the offseason, Mark Andrews is the No. 1 TE in fantasy. Kelce is going to have to play uphill now with expected defensive attention and he’s aging out of peak if he’s not out of it already. With the offseason, Mark Andrews is the No. 1 TE in fantasy. Kelce is going to have to play uphill now with expected defensive attention and he’s aging out of peak if he’s not out of it already.

