Baltimore Ravens 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on DeAndre Hopkins and more

The Baltimore Ravens had yet another stellar regular season. They finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, topped the AFC North and made it to the playoffs.

Ad

However, the Ravens were eliminated by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. With that in mind, let's see what the Ravens have been up to in this year’s free agency.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Baltimore Ravens free agency tracker 2025

1. WR DeAndre Hopkins (1 year, $6 million)

The Ravens added former perennial Pro Bowler wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to their roster. The former Kansas City Chiefs pass catcher joins as Lamar Jackson's newest weapon on offense.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hopkins is fresh off a Super Bowl run with the Kansas City Chiefs following his mid-season trade. The five-time Pro Bowler amassed 41 receptions, 437 receiving yards and four touchdowns with the Chiefs. However, he was unable to help them to a Super Bowl LIX win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

Hopkins will now get the chance to catch passes from two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. He joins on a team-friendly prove-it deal that'll cost the Ravens $6 million for a season.

2. LB Jake Hummel (1 year, undisclosed amount)

The Ravens have added linebacker and special teams standout Jake Hummel. Hummel joins on a one-year contract after spending the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

Hummel is a special teams asset, and he's spent the bulk of his professional football career in that department. The former Iowa standout has played over 300 special teams snaps in each of the past two regular seasons. He'll be tasked with adding value in that unit for the Super Bowl-chasing Ravens.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Baltimore Ravens 2025 free agency re-signings

1. LT Ronnie Stanley (3 years, $60 million)

The Ravens are bringing back star left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Staley has been a major part of the team's offensive line for a minute, and he'll be continuing his professional football career in familiar surroundings until further notice.

Staley has spent his entire professional football career with the Baltimore Ravens. The franchise drafted him in 2016 after a stellar collegiate football career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He's since developed into a Pro Bowl caliber offensive tackle on John Harbaugh's side.

Ad

Staley featured in all 17 games in the 2024 regular season. He allowed a mere two sacks, and was Lamar Jackson's primary protector in his side's postseason push.

2. FB Patrick Ricard (1 year, undisclosed amount)

The Ravens are bringing back starting fullback Patrick Ricard. Ricard is one of the best fullbacks in the league, and he'll remain in Baltimore for the time being.

The veteran FB joined the Ravens in 2017, and acts as a lead blocker for heavy formations. He'll reprise that role in 2025 while playing for a longer contract in the coming offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.