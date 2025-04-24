  • home icon
  Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025: Full list of John Harbaugh's selections

Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025: Full list of John Harbaugh's selections

By Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Modified Apr 24, 2025 22:19 GMT
NFL: Scouting Combine
Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025: Full list of John Harbaugh's selections - Source: Imagn

The Baltimore Ravens' season ended in the Divisional Round last year. They lost 27-25 to the Buffalo Bills, and the franchise's quest to win a Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson remains unfulfilled.

Jackson has improved as a player in every season so far, and now it's up to the Ravens to maximize their Super Bowl window by surrounding him with better players. The best way to do this is through the draft, and all eyes will be on Baltimore, as the AFC North team has 11 picks.

Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025

  • Round 1, pick 27
  • Round 2, pick 27
  • Round 3, pick 27
  • Round 4, pick 27
  • Round 4, pick 34
  • Round 5, pick 40
  • Round 6, pick 7
  • Round 6, pick 27
  • Round 6, pick 34
  • Round 6, pick 36
  • Round 7, pick 27
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025: Round 1

Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025: Round 2

Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025: Round 3

Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025: Round 5

Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025: Round 6

Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025: Round 7

Abhimanyu is a journalist covering the NFL at Sportskeeda and began following the sport after witnessing Patrick Mahomes' talent on the field. He is an avid supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs and became their fan owing to Mahomes.

With an eye for detail, Abhimanyu prides himself on accurately reporting facts and backing them up with appropriate statistics. Player and analyst reviews are his forte.

Abhimanyu remembers the Bills-Chiefs AFC Divisional Round game in 2022 as one of the best games in NFL history. If he could travel back to any moment, it would be to rewatch Travis Kelce's TD in overtime.

When he isn't writing about or watching football, Abhimanyu enjoys gaming and playing Cricket.

