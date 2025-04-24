Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025: Full list of John Harbaugh's selections

The Baltimore Ravens' season ended in the Divisional Round last year. They lost 27-25 to the Buffalo Bills, and the franchise's quest to win a Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson remains unfulfilled.
Jackson has improved as a player in every season so far, and now it's up to the Ravens to maximize their Super Bowl window by surrounding him with better players. The best way to do this is through the draft, and all eyes will be on Baltimore, as the AFC North team has 11 picks.
Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025
- Round 1, pick 27
- Round 2, pick 27
- Round 3, pick 27
- Round 4, pick 27
- Round 4, pick 34
- Round 5, pick 40
- Round 6, pick 7
- Round 6, pick 27
- Round 6, pick 34
- Round 6, pick 36
- Round 7, pick 27
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
