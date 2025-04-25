Mike Green's draft stock falling due to DE's sexual assault allegations and poor interview process with teams: Report

Marshall defensive end Mike Green's draft stock is reportedly falling going into the second day of the NFL Draft because of off-field problems. He had been considered a first-round pick in many mock drafts, but he has faced serious sexual assault allegations that have reportedly derailed his selection process.

There are a couple that he revealed at the NFL Combine, one from when he was in high school and one from Virginia before that necessitated his transfer to Marshall, and he denied both of them. However, it has been reported that he did not make a good impression during his interviews, which has left teams wary of selecting him.

NFL Insider John Frascella posted an update on X, writing,

"Marshall Edge Mike Green is dropping in the NFL Draft due to sexual assault allegations, but he ALSO bombed the interview process, per source"

