Baltimore Ravens QB depth chart 2021: Starters and backup players

The Baltimore Ravens saw playing time from three of the quarterbacks on their depth chart in 2020. With Lamar Jackson suffering an injury and spending time on the COVID-19 list, both Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley saw some action in 2020.

Robert Griffin III was waived from the Ravens this offseason, leaving three quarterbacks on the Baltimore Ravens quarterback depth chart.

Baltimore Ravens QB depth chart 2021

QB 1: Lamar Jackson

QB 2: Trace McSorley

QB 3: Tyler Huntley

Baltimore Ravens QB depth chart analysis

QB 1 - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has been a top-tier quarterback since making his way to the NFL in 2018. Jackson was the league's MVP in 2019, leading the Baltimore Ravens to a 13-win season.

Lamar Jackson had some difficulties in the playoffs in 2018 and 2019, losing the first game the Baltimore Ravens played each post-season.

Jackson got off to a hot start in 2020, even earning Offensive Player of the Week honors before missing some playing time mid-season due to being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens faced up to their postseason hurdles in 2020 by winning the Wild Card Game against the Tennessee Titans 20-13; Jackson's first playoff win. The following week, the Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills at Orchard Park with Jackson being removed from the game at the end of the third quarter after suffering a concussion.

Lamar Jackson in 2019:



⭐️ Unanimous MVP

⭐️ TD pass leader

⭐️ Most rushing yards by a QB in NFL history



Put some respect on his name 😤 pic.twitter.com/fftGzDtOIT — PFF (@PFF) June 16, 2021

QB 2 - Trace McSorley

Quarterback Trace McSorley was a standout at Penn State as a three-year starter. McSorley was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft after mock drafts had him going undrafted.

McSorley was listed third on the depth chart in his rookie season in 2019. He took just one snap that year at the end of the Baltimore Ravens' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2020, McSorley made two appearances, the first in a weekday game against the Steelers when Robert Griffin III, who made the start, was injured. McSorley tried to the lead the Baltimore Ravens back, but to no avail.

He made another brief appearance when Lamar Jackson suffered a cramp against the Cleveland Browns. McSorley was then injured and missed the rest of the 2020 season.

He has now spent two seasons in the Baltimore Ravens offense and will make a solid backup behind Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens are allowing fans into their 2021 training camp.



https://t.co/WesEbQRbCs — WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 (@wbalradio) June 23, 2021

QB 3 - Tyler Huntley

Tyler Huntley was an undrafted free agent out of Utah, signed by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.

He began last season on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad but, late in the season due to injuries from other quarterbacks, Huntley was added to the active roster. He made a few appearances in the fourth quarter of regular-season games and played the fourth quarter of the Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills when Lamar Jackson suffered a concussion.

Last January, the Baltimore Ravens signed Tyler Huntley to a futures contract, making him the third-string option on the depth chart at quarterback.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha