Baltimore Ravens vs Carolina Panthers NFL odds, picks, line and spread – August 21 | NFL preseason 2021

The Carolina Panthers have hosted the Baltimore Ravens in joint practices all week. On Saturday night, both teams will take to the field at Bank of America Stadium for a primetime game in Week 2 of preseason play.

The Carolina Panthers lost to the Indianapolis Colts 21-18 in their first preseason game last week. The Baltimore Ravens, meanwhile, defeated the New Orleans Saints 17-14 last week in their first action of the preseason.

Neither Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson nor Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold played in their teams' first preseason fixture. Expect both quarterbacks to take the field on Saturday night, even if it's for a small amount of time.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is also expected to take the field for the first time Saturday night. McCaffrey missed most of the 2020 season due to injury and is looking to bounce back this year, something he is more than capable of doing with Joe Brady's offense.

As for the Baltimore Ravens, the team has its fair share of injuries to deal with at the moment, a malady they are trying to overcome before Week 1 of the regular season.

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers: Betting odds

The Baltimore Ravens will look to go 2-0 on Saturday night against the Carolina Panthers. The Baltimore Ravens are 4.0 point favorites over the Carolina Panthers.

The over/under for this game is 35.5 points.

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers: Picks

The Baltimore Ravens are favored over the Carolina Panthers, but they may have some obstacles to overcome. The Ravens have had some lackluster practices this week. Backup quarterback Trace McSorley is currently not practicing because of a back injury he suffered last week, meaning he won't see any playing time on Saturday night.

The Ravens will field some starters, including Jackson, but with a lack of offensive weapons all ready to start, it may be an uphill battle.

The Panthers are in worse shape as Sam Darnold continues to learn the offense and start afresh on a new team. This will be the Panthers' first opportunity to see their new quarterback in action.

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers: Money line

Baltimore Ravens (-180)

Carolina Panthers (+145)

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers: Spread

In the Baltimore Ravens' last nine games, they were 8-1 against the spread. Nothing is expected to change in that regard, so place your bets accordingly.

