Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 12 

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North divisional battle Sunday.

The Ravens are 7-3 and could ascend to the top of the AFC rankings with a win and a New England Patriots victory over the Tennessee Titans. Baltimore's offense has struggled in the last two games, scoring only 10 points against the Dolphins in Week 10 and 13 against the Bears in Week 11. Lamar Jackson and co. will need to turn it around if they want to go deep this season.

The Cleveland Browns have been up-and-down all season long and currently sit at 6-5. Their hopes of a divisional title hanging by a thread and a defeat on Sunday will all but end their quest for the AFC North crown. For Baker Mayfield, it's more than just a divisional title. His contract expires at the end of next season and the Browns are yet to offer him a contract extension, primarily due to his unconvincing performances.

There's a lot to play for on Sunday. Here's a look at the injury report and starting lineup for both teams.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns injury report

Baltimore Ravens

Player Position Injury Game Status Miles Boykin WR Finger Out Cedric Ogbuehi T Thigh Out Anthony Averett CB Thigh Questionable Marquise Brown WR Thigh Questionable Calais Campbell DE Concussion Questionable Patrick Meraki G/C Ankle Questionable Patrick Ricard FB/DL Hip/Foot Questionable Jimmy Smith CB Neck Questionable Chris Westry CB Thigh Questionable Brandon Williams DT Shoulder Questionable Tavon Young CB Foot/Knee Questionable Nick Boyle TE Knee Questionable

Cleveland Browns

Player Position Injury Game Status Anthony Schwartz WR Concussion Out Troy Hill CB Neck Questionable Donovan Peoples-Jones WR Groin Questionable Kareem Hunt RB Calf Questionable Jack Conklin T Elbow Questionable

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns starting lineup

Baltimore Ravens

QB - Lamar Jackson | RB - Latavius Murray | WR - Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman | TE - Mark Andrews | OL - Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Mekari

DL - Justin Madubuike, Justin Ellis, Calais Campbell | LB - Tyus Bowser, Josh Bynes, Patrick Queen, Justin Houston | CB - Anthony Averett, Marlon Humphrey | S - Chuck Clark, Brandon Stephens | K - Justin Tucker | P - Sam Koch

Cleveland Browns

QB - Baker Mayfield | RB - Nick Chubb | WR - Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins | TE - Austin Hooper | OL - Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Blake Hance

DL - Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Malik McDowell, Jadeveon Clowney | LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki | CB - Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams | S - John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison Jr. | K - Chase McLaughlin | P - Jame Gillan

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar