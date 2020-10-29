The 6-0 Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Baltimore to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens this Sunday. It is the first meeting this season between the two best teams in the AFC North.

Pittsburgh is coming off a win last week against the Tennessee Titans, handing the Titans their first loss of the season and helping the Steelers stand alone as the only undefeated team in the league.

Some might say it was another lucky win for the Steelers, however, who will be tested against the Ravens. Lamar and Co. are coming off a bye week and should be well rested for Sunday's matchup.

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers Head-to-Head

The tense rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers has brought them together with a total of 52 meetings. Pittsburgh currently leads the all-time series with a 28-24 record.

The teams most recently faced each other last season in December, when the Ravens won at Heinz Field, 28-10.

Baltimore Ravens season results: W W L W W W

Pittsburgh Steelers season results: W W W W W W

Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

There are plenty of players on the Steelers' injury report. Several veterans took Wednesday off for practice, but there are some key players to keep tabs on for Sunday. This includes receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson, as well as defensive lineman Chris Wormley and safety Jordan Dangerfield.

Considering the Steelers' defense is statistically ranked No. 1 coming into Week 8, those injuries could be significant for the team.

A look at player injuries & practice participation for Week 8.@UPMCSportsMed https://t.co/UlNcRSqnzx — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 28, 2020

The Ravens, who are coming off a bye week, should be fully rested and ready to go for Sunday. There are no significant injuries to be reported as of Wednesday's practice.

Lamar Jackson will have his whole offense to dominate the Steelers and the defense should be good to go as well. The Ravens even added a significant talent during the week when they signed former Pro Bowl receiver Dez Bryant, although he's only on the practice squad for now.

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Starters

Baltimore Ravens

QB: Lamar Jackson

RB: Mark Ingram II(Q), Gus Edwards

WR: Marquise Brown, Willie Snead IV, Miles Boykin

TE: Mark Andrews

Advertisement

2020 SRS Leaders

Buccaneers (13.11)

Chiefs (11.14)

Ravens (9.26)

Packers (7.35)

Full leaderboard: https://t.co/heGe8p0fAr — ProFootballReference (@pfref) October 24, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB: Ben Roethlisberger

RB: James Conner

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster (Q), Diontae Johnson (Q), Chase Claypool

TE: Eric Ebron (Q)

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction

The Steelers seem to be the clear favorites because of their 6-0 record. But looking at who they have beaten so far, it's not a surprise that they are unbeaten. The only tough game the Steelers have played was this past Sunday against the Titans, in which luck was with them as Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill and Co. could not seal it with a game-winning drive.

After all, Roethlisberger threw three interceptions in that game and the Steelers managed to eke out a victory.

Baltimore will be well rested and looking to take down their biggest rivals in the league. It could go one of two ways: The Ravens absolutely demolish the top-ranked Steelers defense, or it's a high-scoring game on both sides with the one of them scoring a game-winning field goal.

Prediction: Ravens win by a field goal