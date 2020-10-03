Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Football Team prediction, preview, team news, and more | NFL 2021

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will travel to FedEx Field on Sunday to take on Dwayne Haskins and the Washington Football Team in Week 4. Both teams are coming off losses in Week 3, with the Ravens losing to the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs and Washington losing to the Cleveland Browns in what should have been an easy win for the team.

Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Football Team Head to Head

The Washington Football Team and Baltimore Ravens have met each other just 6 times, despite the teams being located in the same states. The series between the two is tied (3-3 overall record). Both teams last faced each other in 2016, when Washington won in Baltimore 16-10.

Baltimore Ravens form guide in the league: W W L

Washington Football Team form guide in the league: W L L

Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Football Team Team News

Game status at Washington:

For the Ravens, there are several players questionable for Sunday's game. A few notable names include tackle Ronnie Stanley, defensive end Derek Wolfe, and linebacker L.J. Fort. Considering the Ravens have one of the best defenses in the league, Washington would be in favor of a run game if both Wolfe and Fort are ruled out of the game. This could also help Haskins in the passing game as well, who has struggled with moving the offense on a consistent basis.

Week 4 injury report day 3⃣

Washington will be without its star edge-rusher, rookie Chase Young, which severely hurts the defensive line that has been performing way above expectations since Week 1. Young suffered a groin injury in the game against the Browns and should hopefully be back on the field in Week 5. Receiver Terry McLaurin is also questionable for the clash against The Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Football Team Predicted Starters

Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens:

QB: Lamar Jackson

RB: Mark Ingram II

WR: Marquise Brown, Willie Snead IV, Miles Boykin

TE: Mark Andrews

Dwayne Haskins

Washington Football Team:

QB: Dwayne Haskins

RB: Antonio Gibson

WR: Terry McLaurin (Q), Isaiah Wright, Dontrelle Inman

TE: Logan Thomas

Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Football Team Predictions

This game should be a cakewalk for the Ravens, as there is a lof of pressure on Washington Football Team's QB Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins is currently on the hot seat according to head coach Ron Rivera. With the Ravens being the toughest team Washington will have faced so far, will Haskins be benched for poor production? Will we see backup Kyle Allen on the field during this game? It would not be a surprise if we do.

Ravens QB, Lamar Jackson, also has to bounce back from the Chiefs game, after throwing for just 97 yards and 1 touchdown. However, he also led the team with 83 rushing yards and will be confident of a good display in week 4.

Prediction: Baltimore Ravens to win comfortably against Washington Football Team