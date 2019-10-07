Report: Washinton Redskins coach believes Dwayne Haskins is years from being a starter

Dwayne Haskins

News broke Monday morning that Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has been let go by the organization after serving 5 years with the team. Starting the season as 0-5, this move should have been made a week ago after the loss against the New York Giants, but came after losing 33-7 to the 6-time Super Bowl champions New England Patriots.

It has been reported that Redskins owner Dan Snyder and general manager Bruce Allen have named Bill Callahan the interim head coach. Now the question will be moving forward, is Callahan temporary or will the Redskins be looking for a new coach to join the team in the offseason? For now, we must focus on other news relating to rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Per a report on ESPN by Dianna Russini, Haskins is "years" away from being a starter, according to a coach from the Redskins.

"From what I’ve learned from talking to the football side of the organization, Haskins is struggling to identify defenses, and he’s really having a hard time calling plays in the huddle. So in terms of him being ready at this point, I’m told he’s not. In fact, one coach said to me, not only is he not ready right now, but it could be a year, maybe even two more years, before Dwayne Haskins can actually be a starter in Washington."

If this report is true, it certainly does not give fans any hope for the future. Haskins played just one full season before entering the 2019 NFL Draft and while his debut against the Giants wasn't the best, he certainly was not prepared for it considering he did not get first-team reps during team practices.

As we know previously, there was a rift between Gruden and his coaching staff with Snyder, as the coaching staff supposedly did not want to draft Haskins. It has been said that Snyder made the ultimate decision to draft Haskins.

In the end, one problem for the Washington Redskins is gone and plenty more are left to be handled. It will be interesting to see what happens moving forward with interim head coach Callahan and if Haskins will start for the remainder of the season.