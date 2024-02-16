Bears cap space: How much money does Chicago have for 2024 NFL Free Agency?

The Chicago Bears are about to undergo a massive roster overhaul.

On Thursday, the team, via general manager Ryan Poles, announced that it was releasing long-serving safety Eddie Jackson and center Cody Whitehair. Both Pro Bowlers were supposed to enter the final year of their respective contracts.

The cuts save the Bears $21.71 million in salary, bringing their total available cap space to approximately $67 million ahead of the start of free agency, according to Over the Cap. That is the third-highest figure in the league right now.

Predicting the Bears' roster plans for 2024 season

With two veterans gone, what do the Chicago Bears have in mind for their roster going forward?

Obviously, quarterback is the most pressing need. In 2022, even though the team went a franchise worst 3-14, Justin Fields broke out as one of the league's potential future top dual-threat quarterbacks.

He became just the third player at his position (after Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson) to rush for at least 1,000 yards in a single season, leading to rumblings that he could turn the team's fortunes around with the right combination of weapons and protection.

But 2023 proved to be a bit of a disappointment for him. Despite posting career-bests in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, and interceptions, Fields greatly lost his rushing form.

He was sidelined with shoulder and thumb injuries for four games after being sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter in Week 6. In his place, undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent went 2-2 in that stretch.

Now holders of the first overall pick, Ryan Poles now faces a massive dilemma: should he move on from the 11th overall pick of 2021, or continue building around him?

If the former approach is chosen, then Caleb Williams and Drake Maye present the most appealing choices. However, if Poles chooses the latter, then he has some holes to fill at other positions.

Talking about the running back room, D'Onta Foreman is set to become a free agent; and while Khalil Herbert has emerged as a decent primary option, he and Roschon Johnson could use some more depth.

At wide receiver, DJ Moore, the man whom the Bears acquired from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the 2023 first overall pick, has become a potential breakout star, but even he can do only so much. With Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown set to become free agents, he needs all the help he can.

Meanwhile, Cole Kmet is the only tight end to be under contract for the long term. Thus, it is imperative that a backup or two be found for him.

And finally, at the offensive line, Cody Whitehair's release and Lucas Patrick's own impending free agency leave an obvious vacancy at center.

One audacious free-agency move the Bears can make is signing Jason Kelce, who at this time is still unsure of retirement but could soon be supplanted by Cam Jurgens, who already has starting experience - albeit as Isaac Seumalo's replacement at right guard.

On the other side of the ball, the Poles have 2023 midseason trade acquisition Montez Sweat locked in for the long term, thanks to the defensive end's positive impact on the team. However, the rest of the defensive line could use an upgrade, with Yannick Ngakoue also becoming a free agent.

The linebacker room is decently filled with Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards together until at least the end of 2025. In the secondary, one can see Elijah Hicks rise to a more prominent role after Eddie Jackson's departure.