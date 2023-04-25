The Green Bay Packers have finally traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Both teams can now focus on the upcoming draft and season ahead, as the trade was done after months of negotiating.

The Jets fan base is extremely happy to have Rodgers as they think they can win the Super Bowl with the four-time NFL MVP. Another fan base that is happy now that Rodgers is no longer with the Packers is the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers has haunted the Bears franchise for numerous years, and with him not being in the NFC North anymore, they celebrated the trade. Here's how Bears fans reacted on social media:

Green Bay Packers are ready to start the Jordan Love era and will hope that Love is able to win more Super Bowls for them than Aaron Rodgers was able to.

As for the New York Jets, they have a stacked roster, and Rodgers has no excuses but to perform at an elite level with a group of talented players around him.

Justin Fields needs to capitalize on Aaron Rodgers' exit from NFC North

Since Aaron Rodgers is no longer the Packers quarterback, Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears need to capitalize on it. The division is wide open and all four teams have a shot at making some noise.

Last season we saw big strides from the Detroit Lions, and now they are seen as the best team in the division. However, the Bears are also trending in the right direction, and a good draft could make them a pretty solid team.

The franchise has shown faith in Justin Fields and now is the time for the quarterback to repay them with his talent on the field. The inclusion of D.J. Moore will help Fields a lot, and through the draft, they could further improve the areas of need.

Similar to Fields, Jordan Love also has the opportunity to prove his worth to the Packers. It will be interesting to see if he can become a great quarterback like his predecessors were.

