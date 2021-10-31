Bears vs. 49ers injury report and starting lineup - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

On Sunday, the Chicago Bears take on the San Francisco 49ers in a match between two storied NFC teams. But both have recently fallen on hard times and are currently not at their best.

The Chicago Bears trail their hated rivals the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings in third place in the NFC North, saved from propping up the division by the hapless Detroit Lions.

The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in an identical position in the NFC West, sitting third behind the high-flying Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams, with only the Seattle Seahawks beneath them.

Both teams come into this game with a losing record and will be looking to make amends. The Bears have a 3-4 record and they will be hoping to get a win to get them to .500.

The 49ers have a 2-4 record coming into this game and they will be hoping they leave with the same record as the Bears when the game is done.

The Chicago Bears have lost one of their defensive mainstays in Khalil Mack. It is only the third time he has missed a game for the Bears, and his first since 2019. They are also missing their head coach due to COVID-19 protocols.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bears' special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will assume head-coaching responsibilities for Sunday's game at Soldier Field against the 49ers.

Meanwhile, San Francisco has Trey Lance coming back and he should be available as backup to Jimmy Garoppolo. It promises to be a great game irrespective of the circumstances.

Here are the players who will get a chance to shine and others who will miss out.

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers injury report

These are the latest updates as given by the clubs themselves.

Chicago Bears

Player Position Injury Fri Game Status Khalil Mack LB Foot DNP Out Tashaun Gipson Sr. DB Hip LP Questionable Jakeem Grant Sr. WR Ankle FP Questionable Akiem Hicks DL Groin FP Questionable J.P. Holtz TE Quad FP (-) Bilal Nichols DL Knee FP (-) Allen Robinson II WR Ankle FP (-) James Daniels OL Knee FP (-) Sam Kamara LB Knee FP Questionable Jesper Horsted TE Knee FP Questionable

The primary loss for the Chicago Bears is Khalil Mack, who is officially out of this game.

The good news for the Bears is that of all the other players listed as questionable, everyone participated in full practice except Tashaun Gipson. If Gipson cannot start, DeAndre Houston-Carson should be in line to replace him.

San Francisco 49ers

Player Position Injury Wed Game Status Azeez Al-Shaair LB Concussion DNP (-) Dee Ford DL Concussion DNP (-) Maurice Hurst DL Calf DNP (-) Javon Kinlaw DT Knee DNP (-) Alex Mack C Not Injury Related DNP (-) Deebo Samuel WR Calf DNP (-) Jaquiski Tartt S Knee DNP (-) Trent Williams T Ankle, Elbow DNP (-) Marcell Harris LB Thumb LP (-) Trey Lance QB Knee LP (-)

The San Fracisco 49ers come into this game in much better form than before, especially since they will have Trey Lance available after missing the last game. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel also returned to practice on Wednesday and this increases the offensive production for the 49ers.

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers starting lineup

Chicago Bears

QB - Justin Fields | RB - Damien Williams | WR - Allen Robinson II | WR - Marquise Goodwin | WR - Darnell Mooney | TE- Cole Kmet | RT - Elijah Wilkinson | RG - James Daniels | C - Sam Mustipher | LG - Cody Whitehair | LT - Jason Peters

DT - Angelo Blackson | NT - Eddie Goldman | DE - Bilal Nichols | OLB - Trevis Gipson | ILB - Alec Ogletree | ILB - Roquan Smith | OLB - Robert Quinn | CB - Jaylon Johnson | CB - Kindle Vildor | S - DeAndre Houston-Carson | S - Eddie Jackson | K - Cairo Santos | P - Pat O'Donnell

San Francisco 49ers

QB - Jimmy Garoppolo | RB - Elijah Mitchell | FB - Kyle Juszczyk | WR - Brandon Aiyuk| WR - Deebo Samuel | TE - Ross Dwelley | LT - Trent Williams | LG - Laken Tomlinson | C - Alex Mack | RG - Daniel Brunskill | RT - Mike McGlinchey

LDE - Arik Armstead | LDT - Javon Kinlaw | RDT - D.J. Jones | RDE - Nick Bosa | SAM - Azeez Al-Shaair | MIKE - Fred Warner | WILL - Marcell Harris | LCB - Emmanuel Moseley | RCB - Josh Norman | NB - K'Waun Williams | FS - Jimmie Ward | SS - Jaquiski Tartt | K - Joey Slye | P - Mitch Wishnowsky

Edited by LeRon Haire