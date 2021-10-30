Bears vs. 49ers prediction, odds, and picks - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

The Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers meet in Week 8 in a matchup of two teams looking to find their offensive identities.

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been less than spectacular, but as much as been expected with a suspect offensive line and questionable play-calling from head coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.

Matt Nagy will miss the game due to being on the COVID-19 list. Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will fill in as head coach while Nagy recovers.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have quite the quarterback problem on their hands with starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and backup rookie quarterback Trey Lance, who was selected third overall in the draft this past spring.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan will continue to start Garoppolo, despite a few less than pedestrian outings for the season.

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers Match Details

When: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 1:00 pm ET

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers

Betting Odds

Spreads

Bears: +4 (-109)

49ers: -4 (-111)

Moneyline

Bears: +173

49ers: -198

Totals

Bears: u39.5 (-110)

49ers: o39.5 (-110)

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Picks

This game may be a chore for the 49ers as they are a west coast team traveling east for a 1:00 pm game. As has been witnessed in the past, West Coast teams often have difficulty adjusting to playing on the East Coast for a 1:00 game.

The 49ers appear to have a slight advantage at the quarterback position as Garoppolo looks to gain steam with each start this year.

The Bears will need to look to their running game and rookie running back Khalil Herbert to take pressure off Justin Fields and the offense.

Fields will also find tight end Cole Kmet early and often, as he is one of the best young tight ends in the game.

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers Key Injuries

Despite several players being deemed questionable for the game, they only have one player officially designated to miss it. However, this is a massive loss for the Bears as a star outside linebacker Khalil Mack will not play due to a foot injury.

Without Mack, the pressure will be on Robert Quinn, Akiem Hicks, and the rest of the defense to pressure Garoppolo and Lance should he enter the game for certain plays.

The 49ers are currently in good shape, with no players designated as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears. Trey Lance was banged up all week with a knee injury, but he will be active and ready to go as the backup for Jimmy G.

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers Head-to-Head

The Bears and 49ers have met 67 times in the regular season, with the 49ers owning a slight advantage in the series (34-32-1).

These are two historical teams and some of the most iconic players to grace the gridiron have been a part of these franchises. With names such as Walter Payton, Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, and Dick Butkus, it's easy to understand why these franchises have two of the most loyal fan bases in professional sports.

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers Prediction

During the game on Sunday, it will be partly cloudy, with a low of 37 degrees but a wind speed of 12 mph. This may affect not only the passing game but the kicking game as well.

The Bears should look to run Khalil Herbert and get Fields out of the pocket on some rollouts due to an ineffective offensive line. The 49ers should look to run as well. Last week, running back Elijah Mitchell ran for 107 yards on 18 carries.

Look for the team that can run the ball most effectively to come away with the victory.

Prediction: The San Francisco 49ers will secure a much-needed win.

