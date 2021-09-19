Bears vs Bengals: Injury report and starting lineup - September 19th | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Chicago Bears will start their home slate in Week 2 by hosting the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals will come into this game feeling confident after defeating the Vikings in Week 1. Matt Nagy is feeling the pressure from the Bears fanbase, and they need to get their first win on the board.

Joe Burrow looked settled on his return from injury, and the Bengals ran the ball successfully against the Vikings. The Bears lost heavily in Los Angeles as the Rams outclassed them. It is already a big game for the Bears and Bengals in Week 2.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears injury report

Chicago Bears

Larry Borom's absence on the Chicago Bears' O-line is a headache for the offense and Andy Dalton. Tight end Jimmy Graham should be ready to go come game time, and that is a boost for a Bears offense that needs red zone help.

Robert Quinn, Darnell Mooney, and Marquise Goodwin are all questionable. However, they participated in practice on Friday. The big question surrounds Jason Peters' status. The veteran lineman, who suffered an injury in the Rams game, is another problem for the Bears.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals safety Ricardo Allen won't be playing Sunday. Allen's absence will be compounded further by veteran cornerback Trae Waynes' injury. The defensive backfield for the Bengals will miss these two players.

The Bengals did list Joe Burrow on the injury report, but it was just a precautionary move. Markus Bailey and Darius Phillips are questionable, although Phillips is trending towards playing on Sunday. He participated in Friday's practice.

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears starting lineups

Chicago Bears

QB - Andy Dalton | RB - David Montgomery | WR - Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin | TE - Cole Kmet | OL - Elijah Wilkinson, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Germain Ifedi.

DL - Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols | LB - Khalil Mack, Christian Jones, Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn | CB - Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor | S - Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson | P - Pat O'Donnell | K - Cairo Santos

Cincinnati Bengals

QB - Joe Burrow | RB - Joe Mixon | WR - Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins | TE - CJ Uzomah | OL - Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Xavier Su'a-filo, Riley Reiff.

DL - Sam Hubbard, DJ Reader, Larry Ogunjobi, Trey Hendrickson | LB - Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, Jordan Evans | CB - Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie | S - Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates | P - Kevin Huber | K - Evan McPherson

