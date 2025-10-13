Bears vs. Commanders Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 6 MNF showdown?

The Chicago Bears will lock horns with the Washington Commanders in Week 6 on Monday night. The game will commence at 8:15 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Summerfield, Maryland.

Ad

Ahead of the Bears vs. Commanders matchup, here's a look at the inactive players on both teams.

Who are the inactives for the Bears tonight?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

DL, Grady Jarrett (Knee)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jarrett did not practice during the week due to his knee injury, and the defensive lineman won't play against Washington on Monday.

Who are the inactives for the Commanders tonight?

WR, Terry McLaurin (Quad)

WR, Noah Brown (Groin/ Knee)

Ad

Trending

McLaurin suffered a quad injury in Week 3 vs the Las Vegas Raiders. The wideout hasn’t practiced since then and is set to miss his third straight game

Meanwhile, Brown is set to miss his fourth straight game with groin and knee injuries.

The Commanders have also listed guard Sam Cosmi (knee) as doubtful.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Week 6 game? TV channel and live steam details for MNF showdown

NFL: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Week 6 matchup will be broadcast live on ABC, where Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (game analyst) will be in the announcers' booth. Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will report from the sidelines.

Ad

Fans can also live stream the Monday night clash on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Bears vs. Commanders Week 6 clash:

Date: Monday, Oct. 13, 2025

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Northwest Stadium in Summerfield, Maryland

The Bears had a BYE in Week 5. However, they are on a two-game win streak. Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams will lead Chicago's offense against Washington.

Meanwhile, the Commanders beat the LA Chargers 27-10 in Week 5. Washington QB Jayden Daniels, who won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award last season, will lead his team's offense on Monday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.