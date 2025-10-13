Bears vs. Commanders Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 6 MNF showdown?

The Chicago Bears will lock horns with the Washington Commanders in Week 6 on Monday night. The game will commence at 8:15 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Summerfield, Maryland.
Ahead of the Bears vs. Commanders matchup, here's a look at the inactive players on both teams.
Who are the inactives for the Bears tonight?
- DL, Grady Jarrett (Knee)
Jarrett did not practice during the week due to his knee injury, and the defensive lineman won't play against Washington on Monday.
Who are the inactives for the Commanders tonight?
- WR, Terry McLaurin (Quad)
- WR, Noah Brown (Groin/ Knee)
McLaurin suffered a quad injury in Week 3 vs the Las Vegas Raiders. The wideout hasn’t practiced since then and is set to miss his third straight game
Meanwhile, Brown is set to miss his fourth straight game with groin and knee injuries.
The Commanders have also listed guard Sam Cosmi (knee) as doubtful.
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Week 6 game? TV channel and live steam details for MNF showdown
The Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Week 6 matchup will be broadcast live on ABC, where Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (game analyst) will be in the announcers' booth. Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will report from the sidelines.
Fans can also live stream the Monday night clash on Fubo.
Here are the key details for the Bears vs. Commanders Week 6 clash:
- Date: Monday, Oct. 13, 2025
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Venue: Northwest Stadium in Summerfield, Maryland
The Bears had a BYE in Week 5. However, they are on a two-game win streak. Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams will lead Chicago's offense against Washington.
Meanwhile, the Commanders beat the LA Chargers 27-10 in Week 5. Washington QB Jayden Daniels, who won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award last season, will lead his team's offense on Monday night.
