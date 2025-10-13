Bears vs. Commanders prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 6 MNF feat. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and more

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears travel to Landover to face Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders on national television. The Bears are slowly getting their footing in the NFC North, sitting on a 2-game winning streak and coming off a bye week. Meanwhile, the Commanders resoundingly beat the LA Chargers, as they look to keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

Heading into this Monday Night Football clash, we explore all the previews surrounding the game, from gambling predictions to fantasy football outlooks.

Let's dive right in.

Bears vs. Commanders odds and prediction for Week 6 MNF

The Commanders are 5.5-point favorites for their primetime matchup with the Falcons.

Total points: 49.5

Moneyline: Washington -243, Chicago +198

The Bears' overall poor defense against key offensive positions will be a steep hill to climb against Kliff Kingsbury's Commanders offense.

Bears vs. Commanders fantasy outlook for Week 6 MNF

NFL: Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn

Caleb Williams (CHI, QB)

The Bears will look to capitalize on their recent shape and rest. Coach Ben Johnson's offense seems to be coming together, with Caleb Williams putting up solid outings.

Washington ranks among the league's poorer defenses when it comes to stopping quarterback production in fantasy football (24th). Look for Williams to have a strong game on Monday night.

Jayden Daniels (WAS, QB)

Playing in Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's offense has many benefits. Jayden Daniels is running the attack with strong command again this year and doesn't look like slowing down.

Up against Chicago's 28th-ranked quarterback defense, Daniels should light up the night sky in primetime.

Rome Odunze (CHI, WR)

Rome Odunze is one of Caleb Williams's favorite targets at wideout, putting up consistent numbers throughout the season so far.

The Commanders' 25th wideout defense should open up things for Odunze on Monday night.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt (WAS, RB)

Jacory Croskey-Merritt is absolutely making the most of the chances given to him. When Austin Ekeler got injured at the start of the season, there was a surprisingly big hole at running back. However, Croskey-Merritt broke out of the backfield committee to become head coach Dan Quinn's main man.

Look for the back to have another solid game versus the Bears' No. 31 running back defense.

