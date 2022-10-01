Bears vs Giants injury report and starting lineup in Week 4

It is the Bears vs Giants this Sunday. In Week 4 of the 2022 season, the Chicago Bears will travel to MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to face the New York Giants. Both the teams are 2-1 this season.
The Bears won their Week 3 game against the Houston Texans (23-20) after losing to the Packers in their second game. The Giants, after winning their first two games, lost their Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys by 16-23.
Both franchises will look to secure their third win of the season when they face off against each other on Sunday, October 2.
Bears vs Giants injury report
Chicago Bears
New York Giants
Seven of the Bears players, cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad), running back David Montgomery (ankle), defensive end Robert Quinn (illness), placekicker Cairo Santos (personal), linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring), tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles), and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) missed Thursday's practice sessions.
Linebackers Roquan Smith (quad) and Sterling Weatherford (ankle) and wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) were limited during the sessions.
The New York Giants have declared five players out of Sunday's game against the Bears: defensive backs Cor'Dale Flott (calf) and Nick McCloud (hamstring), receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee).
Bears vs Giants lineups
Chicago Bears
Justin Fields QB, David Montgomery RB, Khalil Herbert RB, Trestan Ebner RB, Darnell Mooney WR, Equanimeous St. Brown WR, Dante Pettis WR, Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR, Velus Jones WR, Cole Kmet TE, Ryan Griffin TE, Trevon Wesco TE, Cairo Santos K.
New York Giants
Daniel Jones QB, Saquon Barkley RB, Matt Breida RB, Gary Brightwell RB, Richie James WR, David Sills WR, Kenny Golladay WR, Darius Slayton WR, Marcus Johnson WR, Daniel Bellinger TE, Tanner Hudson TE, Chris Myarick TE, Graham Gano K.