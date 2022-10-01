Create

Bears vs Giants injury report and starting lineup in Week 4

By Aniket Srivastava
Modified Sep 30, 2022 06:00 PM EDT
New York Giants v Chicago Bears
New York Giants v Chicago Bears

It is the Bears vs Giants this Sunday. In Week 4 of the 2022 season, the Chicago Bears will travel to MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to face the New York Giants. Both the teams are 2-1 this season.

The Bears won their Week 3 game against the Houston Texans (23-20) after losing to the Packers in their second game. The Giants, after winning their first two games, lost their Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys by 16-23.

youtube-cover

Both franchises will look to secure their third win of the season when they face off against each other on Sunday, October 2.

Bears vs Giants injury report

Chicago Bears

PlayerInjuryWedThuFriGame Status
OLB Matthew AdamsHamstringDNPDNPLPDoubtful
DB Dane CruikshankHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
TE Ryan GriffinAchillesLPDNPDNPDoubtful
CB Jaylon JohnsonQuadDNPDNPDNPOut
WR Velus Jones Jr.HamstringLPLPFPQuestionable
David MontgomeryAnkle/KneeDNPDNPDNPOut
ILB Roquan SmithQuadLPLPFP-
DE Robert QuinnIllness-DNPLPQuestionable
K Cairo SantosPersonal-DNPDNPQuestionable
LB Sterling WeatherfordAnkle-LPFPQuestionabl

New York Giants

PlayerInjuryWed*ThuFriGame Status
CB Cor’Dale FlottCalfDNPDNPDNPOut
CB Nick McCloudHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
WR Wan’Dale RobinsonKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
WR Sterling ShepardKnee/IRDNPDNPDNPIR
WR Kadarius ToneyHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
LB Jihad WardKneeDNPLPFP-
DL Leonard WilliamsKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
CB Justin LayneConcussionLPFPFP-
CB Aaron RobinsonAppendixLPLPFP-

Seven of the Bears players, cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad), running back David Montgomery (ankle), defensive end Robert Quinn (illness), placekicker Cairo Santos (personal), linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring), tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles), and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) missed Thursday's practice sessions.

Linebackers Roquan Smith (quad) and Sterling Weatherford (ankle) and wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) were limited during the sessions.

youtube-cover

The New York Giants have declared five players out of Sunday's game against the Bears: defensive backs Cor'Dale Flott (calf) and Nick McCloud (hamstring), receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee).

Bears vs Giants lineups

Chicago Bears

Justin Fields QB, David Montgomery RB, Khalil Herbert RB, Trestan Ebner RB, Darnell Mooney WR, Equanimeous St. Brown WR, Dante Pettis WR, Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR, Velus Jones WR, Cole Kmet TE, Ryan Griffin TE, Trevon Wesco TE, Cairo Santos K.

New York Giants

Daniel Jones QB, Saquon Barkley RB, Matt Breida RB, Gary Brightwell RB, Richie James WR, David Sills WR, Kenny Golladay WR, Darius Slayton WR, Marcus Johnson WR, Daniel Bellinger TE, Tanner Hudson TE, Chris Myarick TE, Graham Gano K.

Quick Links

Edited by Piyush Bisht
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...