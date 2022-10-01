Bears vs Giants injury report and starting lineup in Week 4

It is the Bears vs Giants this Sunday. In Week 4 of the 2022 season, the Chicago Bears will travel to MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to face the New York Giants. Both the teams are 2-1 this season.

The Bears won their Week 3 game against the Houston Texans (23-20) after losing to the Packers in their second game. The Giants, after winning their first two games, lost their Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys by 16-23.

Both franchises will look to secure their third win of the season when they face off against each other on Sunday, October 2.

Bears vs Giants injury report

Chicago Bears

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status OLB Matthew Adams Hamstring DNP DNP LP Doubtful DB Dane Cruikshank Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out TE Ryan Griffin Achilles LP DNP DNP Doubtful CB Jaylon Johnson Quad DNP DNP DNP Out WR Velus Jones Jr. Hamstring LP LP FP Questionable David Montgomery Ankle/Knee DNP DNP DNP Out ILB Roquan Smith Quad LP LP FP - DE Robert Quinn Illness - DNP LP Questionable K Cairo Santos Personal - DNP DNP Questionable LB Sterling Weatherford Ankle - LP FP Questionabl

New York Giants

Player Injury Wed* Thu Fri Game Status CB Cor’Dale Flott Calf DNP DNP DNP Out CB Nick McCloud Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out WR Wan’Dale Robinson Knee DNP DNP DNP Out WR Sterling Shepard Knee/IR DNP DNP DNP IR WR Kadarius Toney Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out LB Jihad Ward Knee DNP LP FP - DL Leonard Williams Knee DNP DNP DNP Out CB Justin Layne Concussion LP FP FP - CB Aaron Robinson Appendix LP LP FP -

Seven of the Bears players, cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad), running back David Montgomery (ankle), defensive end Robert Quinn (illness), placekicker Cairo Santos (personal), linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring), tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles), and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) missed Thursday's practice sessions.

Linebackers Roquan Smith (quad) and Sterling Weatherford (ankle) and wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) were limited during the sessions.

The New York Giants have declared five players out of Sunday's game against the Bears: defensive backs Cor'Dale Flott (calf) and Nick McCloud (hamstring), receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee).

Bears vs Giants lineups

Chicago Bears

Justin Fields QB, David Montgomery RB, Khalil Herbert RB, Trestan Ebner RB, Darnell Mooney WR, Equanimeous St. Brown WR, Dante Pettis WR, Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR, Velus Jones WR, Cole Kmet TE, Ryan Griffin TE, Trevon Wesco TE, Cairo Santos K.

New York Giants

Daniel Jones QB, Saquon Barkley RB, Matt Breida RB, Gary Brightwell RB, Richie James WR, David Sills WR, Kenny Golladay WR, Darius Slayton WR, Marcus Johnson WR, Daniel Bellinger TE, Tanner Hudson TE, Chris Myarick TE, Graham Gano K.

