Bears vs. Lions: Starting Lineup and Injury Report - October 3 | NFL Season 2021-22

There is an NFC North battle brewing this weekend as the Detroit Lions head to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears.

The Lions (0-3) are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the Baltimore Ravens. If it weren't for Justin Tucker's NFL record 66-yard field goal to win the game, the Lions would have had their first win of the season.

The Bears (1-2) are coming off of their own frustrating week with rookie quarterback Justin Fields coming out of a game where it seemed as if his offensive line and coaches didn't have the appropriate game plan as he replaced Andy Dalton for the first start of his NFL career.

With an important bounce-back game for each team, let's take a look at who will be playing and who will be inactive for the game on Sunday.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions injury report

Chicago Bears

The Bears do not officially have any players currently listed with a designation for being inactive for Sunday's game. However, there were five players listed as DNPs for Thursday's practice.

Those players were S Tashaun Gipson Sr. (hamstring), LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), TE Jesse James (personal), LB Khalil Mack (foot) and CB Xavier Crawford (back).

Detroit Lions

Despite limited participation in practice (LP) this week from DE Michael Brockers, OLB Romeo Okwara and RB D'Andre Swift, no players have been officially confirmed to be out for the Detroit Lions this weekend against the Bears.

with more: #Lions Week 4 injury report: Trey Flowers doesn’t practice on WednesdayWhile D’Andre Swift, Romeo Okwara, and Michael Brockers were all limited, per usual, and seem in good shape for this weekend's game. @erikschlitt with more: prideofdetroit.com/2021/9/29/2270… #Lions Week 4 injury report: Trey Flowers doesn’t practice on Wednesday



OLB Trey Flowers did not participate in practice (DNP) this week with an injury to his shoulder as well as his knee. This is important, especially with the release of starting OLB Jamie Collins this week.

It is also important to note that kicker Austin Seibert was placed on the COVID-injured reserve list this week. If he is unable to go, it will be K Ryan Santoso who will replace him.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions starting lineups

Chicago Bears

QB - Andy Dalton | HB - David Montgomery | WR - Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Damiere Bryd | TE - Cole Kmet | OL - Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Germain Ifedi

DL- Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols | LB - Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree, Robert Quinn, Khalil Mack | CB - Kindle Vindor, Jaylon Johnson | S -Tashaun Gipson, Eddie Jackson

Detroit Lions

QB - Jared Goff | RB - D'Andre Swift | FB - Jason Cabinda | WR - Quintez Cephus, Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown | TE - T.J. Hockenson | OL - Matt Nelson, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell

DL - Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Nick Williams | LB - Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Romeo Okwara, Trey Flowers | CB - Bobby Price, Amani Oruwariye | S - Will Harris, Tracy Walker | K - Austin Seibert | P - Jack Fox

