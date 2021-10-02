Bears vs Lions Prediction, Odds and Picks - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Chicago Bears return home to Soldier Field this Sunday for a divisional clash with the Lions. The Bears are coming off the back of a bruising defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, the Lions are attempting to erase the heartbreak provided by Justin Tucker's boot and the referees.

The Battle of Lake Michigan is one of the biggest and oldest divisional rivalries in the NFL. The Lions will make the short trip across the Great Lakes to lock horns with their historic rivals, the Bears. Both teams are desperate for a win that might kickstart their season. Former Lions player Dan Campbell will have his team fired up while Matt Nagy will need a response from his side to ease the pressure. It's always big when these two teams meet, and this one might be bigger.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Match Details

Date and time: Sunday, October 3 at 1:PM ET

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Betting Odds

Spread:

Lions: +2.5, +100

Bears: -2.5, -120

Moneyline:

Lions: +125

Bears: -145

Totals:

Lions: O 41.5 (-110)

Bears: U 41.5 (-110)

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions picks

The Bears have endured a difficult week. The performance in Cleveland was appalling, with prominent media members calling for Nagy's head. On the other hand, the Lions arrive in the Windy City having played a courageous game against the Ravens. They need a win, and while it should be a tight, feisty affair, the Bears should prevail against a plucky Lions side. The pressure is on the Bears, while the Lions will be excited ahead of this divisional clash.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Key Injuries

The team from Windy City is battling injuries to critical players. Influential defensive back Tashaun Gipson hasn't practiced all week, and it could be a game-time decision. The same goes for superstar linebacker Khalil Mack. He finished the game against the Browns with a foot injury, and he's not practiced all week either.

The Lions are a bit healthier. Their primary injury concern is with veteran outside linebacker Trey Flowers. Flowers missed out last week, and he hasn't practiced at all this week.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Head-to-Head

The Bears lead the head-to-head with 105 wins. However, the Lions won the last meeting at Soldier Field as Matthew Stafford torched the Bears' secondary as the Lions snatched a road win in the division.

Also Read

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions prediction

The Bears are the better team, but they are battling injuries and are under massive pressure from their fanbase. The Lions will fight, and they will try to make the Bears crack. Matt Nagy's team has a little bit too much quality on offense, and they will sneak a tight win over the Lions.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far