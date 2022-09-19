Bears vs Packers: Time, channel, live stream, and injury report

The final game of an action-packed weekend will see the Chicago Bears square off against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 18. It will be the 205th time that the two teams will play each other in what is the NFL's most-played rivalry.

The Packers got off to a losing start in the 2022 NFL season when they fell to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Bears pulled off an impressive win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Matt Eberflus' side will face another stern test in Week 2, this time against Aaron Rodgers' Packers.

What time is Bears vs Packers?

The Bears vs Packers game will begin at 8:20 PM EST on Sunday, September 18, at Lambeau Field.

What channel is Bears vs Packers game on?

The game will be broadcast live on NBC in the USA.

Bears vs Packers live streaming guide

NFL fans in the USA can live stream the game on FuboTV.

Bears vs Packers injury report

Chicago Bears injury report

Player Position Injury Status Velus Jones Jr. WR Hamstring Doubtful Khari Blasingame RB Not injury related Out

The Bears will be without Khari Blasingame for Week 2. Velus Jones Jr is also listed as doubtful for Matt Eberflus' side. Justin Fields will start for the visitors this weekend.

Green Bay Packers injury report

Player Position Injury Status David Bakhtiari T Knee Questionable Elgton Jenkins G Knee Questionable Allen Lazard WR Ankle Questionable Jon Runyan G Concussion Questionable

The Packers have four players listed as questionable ahead of Week 2. David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Allen Lazard, and Jon Runyan are the players in doubt to play against the Bears.

Packers legend Aaron Rodgers will start for the Green Bay outfit once again this weekend.

Bears vs Packers head-to-head record

The two teams have met a record 204 times, with two encounters in the postseason. The Packers have the edge in the H2H department with 103 wins in comparison to 93 wins for the Bears. They also have had six ties along the way.

The last time these two teams faced each other was in December last year. The game ended in a 45-30 win for Rodgers' Packers. We can expect another thrilling contest to close out the weekend.

