Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams: Injury report and starting lineup - September 12th | NFL Week 1

The Chicago Bears will meet the Los Angeles Rams in the opening game of Sunday Night Football. Both teams had successful seasons in 2020 and made the playoffs. Now, both teams have new quarterbacks and a new sense of confidence ahead of week one.

The Bears drafted Justin Fields in the first round, and he had an up-and-down preseason. Instead of letting the rookie play right away, they've elected to start Andy Dalton for this game. Meanwhile, the Rams let go of Jared Goff and brought in Matthew Stafford. Stafford is surrounded by the best team he's ever been on. The Rams have a "Super Bowl or bust" mentality.

Bears HC Matt Nagy reassures that QB Andy Dalton will be the starter come week one against the Rams.



“We need to see him in the regular season.” — NFL Talk (@NFL_Talk_Sports) August 21, 2021

Chicago Beats vs Los Angeles Rams injury report

Chicago Bears

The Bears have half a dozen players on their injury report listed as questionable. Their starting safeties Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson Sr. are questionable. Khalil Mack is dealing with a groin injury that has him labeled questionable. Darnell Mooney, Patrick Scales and Deon Bush are the other questionable players. Eddie Goldman is their only player listed as doubtful. Luckily for them, everyone but Goldman and Gipson practiced fully Friday, which is a good sign.

The Friday injury report shows Rams DL A'Shawn Robinson and OLB Terrell Lewis good to go and Bears OLBs Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn among several Chicago players "questionable" for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Kqivzx4h2u — Kevin Modesti (@KevinModesti) September 10, 2021

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are in much better health than the Bears. Reserves Tremayne Anchrum Ogbonnia Okoronkwo were put on IR on September 3. Outside of them, A'Shawn Robinson, Andrew Whitworth, and Terrell Lewis were full participants in practice. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek is doubtful with a forearm injury. DeSean Jackson didn't practice Friday but doesn't have a questionable label.

Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams starting lineup

Chicago Bears

QB - Andy Dalton | RB - David Montgomery | WR - Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin | TE - Cole Kmet | OL - Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Germain Ifedi

DL - Akiem Hicks, Khyiris Tonga, Bilal Nichols | LB - Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree, Robert Quinn | CB - Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vindor, Artie Burns | S - Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson Sr. | K - Cairos Santos | P - Pat O'Donnell

Los Angeles Rams

QB - Matthew Stafford | RB - Darrell Henderson Jr. | WR - Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson | TE - Tyler Higbee | OL - Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein

DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Aaron Donald | LB - Justin Hollins, Kenny Young, Troy Reeder, Leonard Floyd | CB - Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams, David Long Jr. | S - Taylor Rapp, Jordan Fuller | K - Matt Gay | P - Johnny Hekker

