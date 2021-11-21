Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens injury report and starting lineup - November 21 | NFL Week 11

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday in M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is coming off of a disappointing Thursday night loss to the Miami Dolphins, dropping their record to 6-3.

Despite the loss, the Ravens are atop the competitive AFC North division. Looking at the Chicago Bears, they are coming off their bye week and are currently riding a four-game losing streak. They are third in the NFC North at 3-6. Bears head coach Matt Nagy is looking to right the ship to avoid a fifth straight loss.

Chicago Bears Injury Report

The Bears’ defense will have to go at it without the services of their three-time All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack for the remainder of the 2021 season due to a foot injury. To fill the 2016 AP Defensive Player of the Year void, the Bears signed former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Bruce Irvin.

Bears fans hope their Pro Bowl defensive end Akiem Hicks and his injured ankle can play once again soon due to his major role in this defense. The more defensive horses the Bears can get back on the field, like Eddie Jackson, the better. His progress from a hamstring injury suffered against the 49ers a few weeks ago is promising on that front.

Shifting to the Bears' offense, the Bears will undoubtedly miss the presence of their Pro Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson versus the Ravens on Sunday. The Ravens are last in the NFL in passing defense, allowing 283.3 yards a game. In the absence of Robinson, expect a greater role for wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and more snaps for fellow wide receivers Jakeem Grant and Damiere Byrd.

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report

The Ravens have had to handle a large number of injuries throughout this season. Friday’s final injury report prior to Week 11 makes that point. Baltimore had 17 players on the list. Some of the more standout players on that list were 2019 NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson, along with WRs Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman.

The injury report can be seen as a very long list. It does note that Jackson, Bateman, center Bradley Bozeman, and tight end Nick Boyle participated 100% in practice. It's a positive sign of their availability versus the Bears. The Ravens will be without the services of wide receiver Miles Boykin, DL Brandon Williams, and OL Pernell McPhee. Six-time Pro Bowl DL Calais Campbell was rested in Friday’s practice.

Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens Starting Lineup

Chicago Bears

QB - Justin Fields | RB - David Montgomery | WR - Marquise Goodwin, Darnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd | TE - Cole Kmet | OL - Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Larry Borom

DL - Angelo Blackson, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols | LB - Cassius Marsh, Roquon Smith, Alec Ogletree, Robert Quinn | CB - Jaylen Johnson, Kindle Vildor | S - Tashaun Gipson, Eddie Jackson | K - Cairo Santos | P - Pat O'Donnell

Baltimore Ravens

QB - Lamar Jackson | RB - Latavius Murray | WR - Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman | TE - Mark Andrews | OL - Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Mekari

DL - Justin Madubuike, Justin Ellis, Calais Campbell | LB - Tyus Bowser, Josh Bynes, Patrick Queen, Justin Houston | CB - Anthony Averett, Marlon Humphrey | S - Chuck Clark, Brandon Stephens | K - Justin Tucker | P - Sam Koch

