NFL Trade Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for Akiem Hicks

It’s been a topsy-turvy offseason for Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks. The 31-year-old NFL veteran was given permission to seek a trade this offseason.

No such trade took shape, and it looked like Hicks would remain with the Bears for the season. In fact, Hicks' agent Drew Rosenhaus publicly declared that his client wanted to end his career in Chicago.

Drew Rosenhaus, agent for Bears’ Pro-Bowl DL Akiem Hicks, has approached the team regarding an extension for his client, who is entering the last year of his contract. Rosenhaus was spotted in Chicago today and said, “Akiem wants to finish his career with the Bears, if possible.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2021

Despite those comments, the Bears front office has not offered Hicks an extension on his current deal, which ends after this season. Things took another turn yesterday when the 6-foot-4, 347-pound DT abruptly walked off the practice field.

Akiem Hicks is back out here practicing today, after scooting out of practice early yesterday. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 18, 2021

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy spoke to reporters about Hicks today before practice.

“There’s no update,” Nagy said. “He’s back today. That’s the only thing that matters.”

Could Hicks be traded before the 2021 NFL season?

Akiem Hicks has been with the Bears since 2016 but is obviously unhappy with his current contract situation.

Chicago could look to trade their starting DT and save themselves $10.4 million at the same time. The question is, which teams are interested in the one-time Pro Bowler and his hefty salary?

Here are three NFL teams that could trade for Hicks this season.

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs could add to their star-studded lineup by acquiring Akiem Hicks.

Hicks would be an ideal option to back up or play alongside DT Jarran Reed. The Chiefs will, however, have to work some salary cap magic to fit Hicks’ $10.4 million under the NFL cap. Hicks may be happy to play out his current deal with the Chiefs for the opportunity to win a Super Bowl ring.

#2 - Cleveland Browns

Another team that could decide to throw all their chips in for the 2021 NFL season and acquire Hicks is the Cleveland Browns.

Somehow, the Browns have $18 million in salary cap space available, so they can take on Hicks' contract. Partnering him with new DT Malik Jackson will enhance what is an already frightening Browns defense.

#3 - Jacksonville Jaguars

One team that could offer Hicks a new long-term deal with the idea of adding an experienced player is the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags have plenty of money available under the cap and the young defense could use Hicks’ experience. Hicks may not want to end his career with a rebuilding team, but if they offer him a lucrative deal, he could be swayed to agree to head south.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha