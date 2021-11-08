Bears vs. Steelers injury report and starting lineup - November 8 | NFL Week 9

The 2021 NFL season hasn't entirely gone according to plan for the Chicago Bears. Eight games down, the franchise sits third in the NFC North with a 3-5 losing record.

While some of their blushes have been saved thanks to the dismal, winless run that division rivals the Detroit Lions are in, the Bears face an uphill task to salvage their season.

Rookie Justin Fields has been thrust into the starting quarterback ever since veteran option Andy Dalton picked up an injury in Week 2.

The Steelers, on the other hand, can rely on a quarterback who has guided them to two Super Bowls. QB Ben Roethlisberger has been an institution in the Steel City, but this could well be his last year in the league.

With a 4-3 record, a win would go a long way in further strengthening the Steelers' ambitions of giving Big Ben the perfect farewell.

Fields and Roethlisberger are at opposite ends of their playing careers. And with both fit to start the game, we take a look at the rest of the rosters. Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Bears vs. Steelers:

Bears vs. Steelers injury report

Chicago Bears

Player Position Injury Game Status Khalil Mack LB Foot Out Nick Foles QB Non injury/personal Out J.P. Holtz TE Concussion Out Eddie Jackson DB Hamstring Doubtful Alec Ogletree LB Ankle Questionable Damien Williams RB Knee Out Darnell Mooney WR Groin Questionable

The most significant absentee for the Bears will be pass rusher Khalil Mack who will miss his second straight game with a foot injury. WR Darnell Mooney, too, remains questionable, leaving Fields with one less option in his arsenal.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Player Position Injury Game Status Eric Ebron TE Ankle Out Ben Roethlisberger QB Pectoral/hip/right shoulder (-) Chris Boswell K Concussion (-) B.J. Finney C/G Back Questionable Cameron Hayward DT Ankle (-) Minkah Fitzpatrick S Foot (-)

Despite being limited in practice with various nagging injuries, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that QB Ben Roethlisberger would be taking to the field for the side's MNF clash against the Bears.

The only player out for the tie will be tight end Eric Ebron, who earlier suffered an ankle injury.

Bears vs. Steelers starting lineups

Chicago Bears

QB - Justin Fields | RB - Khalil Herbert, Damien Williams | WR - Jesse James, Marquise Goodwin | TE - Cole Kmet | OL Cody Whitehair, Jason Peters, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Elijah Wilkinson.

DL – Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols | LB – Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, Robert Quinn | CB – Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor | S – Tashaun Gipson Sr., Eddie Jackson | K – Cairo Santos | P – Pat O'Donnell.

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB - Ben Roethlisberger | RB - Najee Harris | WR - Diontae Johnson, James Washington, Chase Claypool | TE - Pat Freiermuth | OL - Dan Moore Jr., Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Chukwma Okorafor

DL - Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs, Cameron Heyward | LB - T.J. Watt, Devin Bush Joe Schobert, Alex Highsmith, | CB - Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton, James Pierre | S - Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds | K - Chris Boswell | P - Pressley Harvin III

