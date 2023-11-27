Bears vs. Vikings inactives: Who is out tonight on MNF Week 12 matchup?

The Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings will do battle in a division clash on Monday Night football as both look to gain ground in the NFC North. With the Lions running the division, the Vikings appear to be the only ones with a realistic shot of catching up to them.

For the Bears, Justin Fields is back and, in truth, did more than enough to win against the Lions in their last game. But now, sitting at 3-8, the season is gone. However, tonight is still a division game, who will be suiting up?

Let's take a look.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL inactives tonight for Monday Night Football

Bears:

D'Onta Foreman (Out)

Larry Borom (Out)

Noah Sewell (Out)

Tyrique Stevenson (Out)

Vikings:

Justin Jefferson (OUT)

Khyiris Tonga (Questionable)

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Minnesota was reportedly quite close to activating Justin Jefferson, and given that the team has the bye after this game, it makes sense to wait.

For the Bears, they have a couple of injury issues as running back D'Onta Foreman is out, so Fields won't have his leading rusher for this one.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears weather report

It is expected to be rather windy in Minnesota for the game with a high of 24 degrees. Luckily for the players and fans, Minnesota plays inside a dome at the US Bank Stadium, so the conditions for the game will be perfect for football.

Who should you start today for the Bears vs. Vikings?

Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

Minnesota was on a five-game winning streak before the team's 21-20 loss to the Denver Broncos, which dropped them to 6-5 on the season.

Joshua Dobbs is 1-1 in his two games for Minnesota, and one could argue that he should be 2-0. Nevertheless, since Kirk Cousins went down with an Achilles injury, Dobbs has been playing well for Minnesota.

Being at home, Minnesota should take care of business, but they must be worthy of a Bears team that should have beaten the much-fancied Lions last week, so don't expect this to be a blowout by any stretch.

However, Minnesota should have too much for the Bears and look for Dobbs to continue his good run of form in front of the home crowd.