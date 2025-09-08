  • home icon
  Bears vs. Vikings Week 1 Monday Night Football injury report feat. T.J. Edwards, Christian Darrisaw, and more

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 08, 2025
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn
Bears vs. Vikings Week 1 Monday Night Football injury report feat. T.J. Edwards, Christian Darrisaw, and more - Source: Imagn

Since Thursday, when the 2025 NFL season officially began, there have been several thrilling games with high scores, narrow victories, and late comebacks. The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will square off in the last game of Week 1 on Monday Night Football.

For Vikings fans, this game is especially significant because it will be their first opportunity to watch second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy play in an NFL competitive game. McCarthy, who was selected with the 10th pick in last year's draft, had surgery to fix a torn meniscus in his knee sustained in a preseason game, and he missed the whole 2024 season.

Ben Johnson will also make his NFL debut as the Bears' coach in Week 1's MNF game. Johnson led one of the league's top offenses with the Detroit Lions over the past three seasons as offensive coordinator.

Here, we will take a look at the injury reports of both the Bears and the Vikings to find out which players are likely to miss the game.

Chicago Bears injury report for MNF

The Chicago Bears designated starting linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) as doubtful to play in the game against the Minnesota Vikings on their final injury report after he failed to participate in any of the practices the team held in the week.

A player who receives a "doubtful" designation in the NFL has a less than 25% chance of playing, so fans shouldn't expect to see Edwards in Chicago's lineup for the season's first MNF game.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (calf/groin) was also only able to log limited practices for the Bears all week and has been given a 'questionable' designation. It's good that Johnson was able to practice at all after he missed all of training camp. However, whether he will play against the Vikings at all is still uncertain.

Kyler Gordon, who would have been the Bears' top CB option if Johnson sat out, didn't appear on the team's injury report last week. However, he was listed as injured with a hamstring problem on Sunday. Should Johnson and Gordon both miss Monday's game, the Bears will effectively be without their two best cornerbacks.

CB Josh Blackwell (groin) and RB Roschon Johnson (foot) are the two other Bears players who got the questionable designation in the final injury report. They both did not participate in the team's first practice on Thursday, but they were involved in a limited capacity during the practice on Saturday.

Minnesota Vikings injury report for MNF

Offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) is listed as questionable, while defensive lineman Elijah Williams (hamstring), safety Harrison Smith (illness) and running back Zavier Scott (ankle) are all out of Monday night's game for the Minnesota Vikings.

Scott and Williams, who are recovering from injuries sustained in the Vikings' preseason finale, did not participate in any team practices during the week. Smith was downgraded from doubtful to "out" on Sunday, despite logging two limited practice participations on Friday and Saturday.

As for Darrisaw, he has been following a thorough recovery plan from a knee injury sustained during Week 8 of the previous campaign. It appears more likely that he will play on Monday night as he participated fully in the practices on Friday and Saturday.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

