What happened to Ben Roethlisberger? QB to miss Week 10

Thanks to the unexpected departure of Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be dealing with a new challenge in Week 10.

Team spokesman Burt Lauten announced on Saturday night that the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. The news comes less than 24 hours before Pittsburgh (5-3) battles the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon at home (1 p.m. ET, Fox).

Burt Lauten @SteelersPRBurt STATUS UPDATE: #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is OUT for Sunday’s game vs. the Detroit Lions. STATUS UPDATE: #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is OUT for Sunday’s game vs. the Detroit Lions.

What's happened to Ben Roethlisberger?

Roethlisberger said he was fully vaccinated during a Nov. 5th appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. Unlike fellow Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl XLV co-combatant Aaron Rodgers, who will return to the field on Sunday from a ten-day quarantine after testing positive while unvaccinated, Roethlisberger can return to the team if he posts two negative tests 24 hours apart, provided he is asymptomatic.

If he is showing symptoms, they will need to subside for 48 hours before another 24-hour apart test.

Pittsburgh faces the Los Angeles Chargers in a Sunday night showcase next weekend before back-to-back divisional games against Cincinnati and Baltimore that could be vital in solving the AFC North's playoff puzzle.

Roethlisberger has been efficient this season

Roethlisberger has tallied 1,986 yards and 10 touchdowns over eight games in 2021. He has been credited with a league-best four game-winning drives so far this year, including one that led to a field goal in Monday's 29-27 win over the Chicago Bears.

The 39-year-old Roethlisberger is in the midst of his 18th season with the Steelers and is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

With Roethlisberger out, the Steelers now turn to longtime backup Mason Rudolph for aerial duties against the winless Lions. Rudolph has yet to take an offensive snap this season, but completed 75 percent of his passes (27-of-36) for 299 yards over three preseason contests during the summer.

Since joining Pittsburgh as a third-round draft pick in 2018, Rudolph has made nine starts in black and yellow, putting up a 5-4 record. His last start was a meaningless final to the 2020-21 regular season in January, which saw him throw for 315 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 24-22 loss to Cleveland.

The Steelers were locked into their playoff seed at the time and held out Roethlisberger in a case of gridiron load management.

Dwayne Haskins, a former first-round pick in Washington, will serve as Sunday's backup behind Rudolph.

