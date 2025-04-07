Ben Yurosek 2025 NFL draft projection: 5 best landing spots for Georgia TE

Ben Yurosek is not someone many would consider a top tight-end prospect heading into the 2025 NFL draft. He began his career at Stanford and had his best season as a sophomore, catching 43 passes for 658 yards and three touchdowns.

Ad

Over the next three seasons, his yardage declined each year, eventually hitting a low point in 2024, his sole season at Georgia — 15 catches for 186 yards and no touchdowns.

Ben Yurosek draft profile

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Yurosek’s Georgia tape barely lasting a minute, it's better to focus on his Stanford footage to truly grasp the kind of player he is.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It shows a big, physical player capable of getting off the line and positioning himself in the backfield for a dynamic, athletic catch — if he's given the chance to do so. At Stanford, which has struggled since Jim Harbaugh's departure, he had ample opportunities to demonstrate his abilities, even occasionally taking the ball on trick plays.

Ad

Trending

However, Georgia prioritized other weapons like Arian Smith and Dominic Lovett. At tight end, the Bulldogs already had Lawson Luckie and Oscar Delp, so Yurosek’s opportunities were always going to be limited.

Ad

With that said, which teams should be interested in him?

5 best draft landing spots for Georgia TE Ben Yurosek

5. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty

The Buffalo Bills boast a strong duo of Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid, both of whom are receiving threats that add size to their "Everybody Eats" mantra. However, the rest of the tight end group leaves much to be desired.

Ad

Zach Davidson has been largely anonymous throughout his pro career, and the same can be said for Armani Rodgers. Ben Yurosek should get some snaps here and could provide a much-needed depth piece.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

Brock Bowers is a superstar in the making for the Las Vegas Raiders, and Michael Mayer has been solid, if unspectacular, in his first two seasons. But the race for third-string tight end has so far been underwhelming. Ben Yurosek has the playmaking ability to challenge for that role, and he should get a shot.

Ad

3. Minnesota Vikings

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

The Minnesota Vikings currently have only two tight ends on the roster: T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver. Typically, teams carry three tight ends, so drafting Yurosek would be a smart move for GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Ad

Yurosek would be the ideal depth piece for a team looking to continue contending as the JJ McCarthy era begins.

2. Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons - Source: Getty

Kyle Pitts has not been the same player since suffering a torn MCL in 2022, which halted the momentum he had built as a 1,000-yard rookie.

Ad

In 2024, Charlie Woerner was more impactful than Pitts, thanks to his top-notch blocking that helped Bijan Robinson rush for 1,000 yards and score double-digit touchdowns for the first time in his career.

Looking ahead, Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot must recognize that the Falcons need a more pass-catching-oriented tight end should their 2021 fourth overall pick, Pitts, leave. Yurosek could be a perfect fit, and he has already played football at Georgia.

1. New York Jets

Ad

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

This year's tight end class is so deep that teams will scramble to draft players like Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, Elijah Arroyo and Harold Fannin Jr.

The New York Jets should certainly be in the mix, especially with Tyler Conklin’s departure leaving a clear hole to fill. However, if they miss out early, Day 3 could bring an opportunity to snag Ben Yurosek, who has the potential to be a difference-maker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

What positions do the Bears need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Ben Johnson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft