Ben Yurosek 2025 NFL draft projection: 5 best landing spots for Georgia TE

Ben Yurosek is not someone many would consider a top tight-end prospect heading into the 2025 NFL draft. He began his career at Stanford and had his best season as a sophomore, catching 43 passes for 658 yards and three touchdowns.
Over the next three seasons, his yardage declined each year, eventually hitting a low point in 2024, his sole season at Georgia — 15 catches for 186 yards and no touchdowns.
Ben Yurosek draft profile
With Yurosek’s Georgia tape barely lasting a minute, it's better to focus on his Stanford footage to truly grasp the kind of player he is.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
It shows a big, physical player capable of getting off the line and positioning himself in the backfield for a dynamic, athletic catch — if he's given the chance to do so. At Stanford, which has struggled since Jim Harbaugh's departure, he had ample opportunities to demonstrate his abilities, even occasionally taking the ball on trick plays.
However, Georgia prioritized other weapons like Arian Smith and Dominic Lovett. At tight end, the Bulldogs already had Lawson Luckie and Oscar Delp, so Yurosek’s opportunities were always going to be limited.
With that said, which teams should be interested in him?
5 best draft landing spots for Georgia TE Ben Yurosek
5. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills boast a strong duo of Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid, both of whom are receiving threats that add size to their "Everybody Eats" mantra. However, the rest of the tight end group leaves much to be desired.
Zach Davidson has been largely anonymous throughout his pro career, and the same can be said for Armani Rodgers. Ben Yurosek should get some snaps here and could provide a much-needed depth piece.
4. Las Vegas Raiders
Brock Bowers is a superstar in the making for the Las Vegas Raiders, and Michael Mayer has been solid, if unspectacular, in his first two seasons. But the race for third-string tight end has so far been underwhelming. Ben Yurosek has the playmaking ability to challenge for that role, and he should get a shot.
3. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings currently have only two tight ends on the roster: T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver. Typically, teams carry three tight ends, so drafting Yurosek would be a smart move for GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
Yurosek would be the ideal depth piece for a team looking to continue contending as the JJ McCarthy era begins.
2. Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts has not been the same player since suffering a torn MCL in 2022, which halted the momentum he had built as a 1,000-yard rookie.
In 2024, Charlie Woerner was more impactful than Pitts, thanks to his top-notch blocking that helped Bijan Robinson rush for 1,000 yards and score double-digit touchdowns for the first time in his career.
Looking ahead, Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot must recognize that the Falcons need a more pass-catching-oriented tight end should their 2021 fourth overall pick, Pitts, leave. Yurosek could be a perfect fit, and he has already played football at Georgia.
1. New York Jets
This year's tight end class is so deep that teams will scramble to draft players like Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, Elijah Arroyo and Harold Fannin Jr.
The New York Jets should certainly be in the mix, especially with Tyler Conklin’s departure leaving a clear hole to fill. However, if they miss out early, Day 3 could bring an opportunity to snag Ben Yurosek, who has the potential to be a difference-maker.
What positions do the Bears need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Ben Johnson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft