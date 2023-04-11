Bengals All-Time Legends: Looking at the 3 greatest NFL stars to pass through Queen City

The Cincinnati Bengals are still searching for that elusive first Super Bowl in franchise history. They have made three Super Bowl appearances to date but have come away with nothing.

That doesn't mean they haven't had some fantastic players come through their organization. Whether it is quality quarterback play, talent on the outside, or strength in the trenches, Cincinnati has had legendary players.

These all-time great players are all from different eras, which is what makes them so unique. With that said, here are the three best Cincinnati Bengals players in franchise history.

QB Ken Anderson (1971-1986)

Anderson, according to his Bengals resume, is the best quarterback in franchise history. The Illinois native is Cincinnati's all-time leader in passing attempts (4,475) and passing yards (32,838). The four-time Pro Bowl selection also won the 1981 NFL MVP.

The 1975 NFL Man of the Year led the league in passing yards twice, passer rating four times, and completion percentage three times. Anderson was named to Cincinnati's inaugural Ring of Honor Class in 2021. He was one of the best passers in the league during his career. The 2-time All-Pro was one of the top reasons why Cincinnati made their first Super Bowl appearance in 1981.

OT Anthony Munoz (1980-1992)

Munoz is regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the history of the National Football League. The 11-Time All-Pro is both a member of the NFL's 75th Anniversary Team and the NFL's 100th Anniversary Team. He started 182 career games out of the 185 that he played in during his 13 seasons in Cincinnati. Like Anderson, Munoz helped the Bengals reach their first-ever Super Bowl in 1981.

Not only was the former USC Trojan an all-time great protector, but he also caught seven career passes for 18 yards and four touchdowns. The 1998 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee will never be forgotten in Queen City, both on and off the field.

WR AJ Green (2011-2020)

Green is arguably the most productive skill-position player in Cincinnati's history. According to Pro Football Reference, the former University of Georgia star had six 1,000-yard seasons in his Bengals career. He was targeted over 100 times in eight of his seasons in Cincinnati. Additionally, he started 125 out of 127 games.

He is the franchise's all-time leading receiver in terms of yards-per-game average at 74.3 (minimum 5 seasons played). Green's dominant run came between 2011 and 2017 when he made seven consecutive Pro Bowls.

He also earned two All-Pro nominations (2012, 2013). Green should be in consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a few years, mostly because of his legendary career in Cincinnati.

