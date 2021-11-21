Bengals vs. Raiders injury report and starting lineup - November 21 | NFL Week 11

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Las Vegas Raiders, with both teams hoping to improve on their existing 5-4 records.

The Bengals were being hailed as the favorites for the AFC championship after defeating the Baltimore Ravens, but have since lost two games on the trot to put them under real pressure to right the ship. While they might consider themselves unlucky to lose to the New York Jets due to a late call for a helmet-to-helmet hit that never was, they were comprehensively outplayed by the Cleveland Browns the following week. The Bengals will be hoping that the bye week has given them enough impetus to recharge their batteries.

The Las Vegas Raiders have contended with problems of their own throughout the season. They lost their coach midway through when Jon Gruden had to resign because of appallingly bigoted emails. They have had to cut Henry Ruggs and Damon Arnette due to off-field controversies and yet are somehow coming into this game still in with a shout. Much like the Bengals, the Raiders have also lost their last two matches, and both let in an identical 41 points in their last match.

We look at those who will be held responsible for turning the tide for either the team or those players who might not feature.

Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Tyler Shelvin DT Knee Questionable Auden Tate WR Thigh Questionable

The Bengals enter this game with two questionable players. Defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin is questionable with a knee injury and Auden Tate has a thigh problem hampering him. But both players participated in full practice on Friday and have a good chance to make it to the game against the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Brandon Facyson CB Finger/Hamstring Questionable Alec Ingold FB Knee Out Nick Kwiatkoski LB Ankle Out Keisean Nixon CB Ankle/Foot Out Jalen Richard RB Ribs Questionable

The Raiders, on the other hand, are struggling on both offense and defense with injuries. Jalen Richard and Brandon Facyson are both questionable and were limited in their last practice session. There are three other players that did not practice at all and are definitely marked as out.

Cincinnati Bengals Starting Lineup

QB Joe Burrow | HB Joe Mixon | WR Tee Higgins | WR Tyler Boyd | WR Ja'Marr Chase | TE C.J. Uzomah | LOT Jonah Williams | LG Quinton Spain | C Trey Hopkins | RG Hakeem Adeniji | ROT Riley Reiff

LDE Sam Hubbard | NT D.J. Reader | DT Larry Ogunjobi | RDE Trey Hendrickson | LB Logan Wilson | LB Germaine Pratt | NCB Mike Hilton | CB Chidobe Awuzie | CB Eli Apple | S Vonn Bell | S Jessie Bates III

Las Vegas Raiders Starting Lineup

WR Zay Jones | LT Kolton Miller | LG John Simpson | C Andre James | RG Alex Leatherwood | RT Brandon Parker | TE Darren Waller | WR Bryan Edwards | WR Hunter Renfrow | QB Derek Carr | RB Josh Jacobs

ALSO READ Article Continues below

DE Yannick Ngakoue | NT Johnathan Hankins | DT Quinton Jefferson | DE Maxx Crosby | SLB K.J. Wright | MLB Denzel Perryman | WLB Cory Littleton | LCB Nate Hobbs | RCB Casey Hayward Jr. | FS Tre’von Moehrig | SS Johnathan Abram

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar