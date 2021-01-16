After some upsets and high scoring matchups in the Wildcard Weekend of the NFL Playoffs, we take a look at the odds and value plays for this weekends games.

Best bets for the 2021 NFL Divisional Round, by game:

Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers:

Best bet: Over 45.5

While the Los Angeles Rams defense has been arguably the best unit in all of football this year, the total line for this game has fallen too far to provide value anymore. The Packers and MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers can score 30+ points themselves leaving the injured Jared Goff and Sean McVay's offense to only need to score a few touchdowns to push this game over.

Though the Rams shocked the Seahawks last week, the Packers are rested and equipped to beat Los Angeles in the Divisional round making Packers -6.5 a solid bet as well.

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens:

Best bet: Ravens Money Line (+122)

Josh Allen and the Bills have been dynamic this season, but, much like the Colts last week, the Ravens provide a stylistic nightmare for them. The Ravens have easily the best yards-per-attempt rushing offense in the league and it is a defensive category the Bills struggle in. If the Ravens are able to run wild on the Bills they can keep the ball out of Josh Allen's hand and move on to the NFL Semi Finals.

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs:

Best bet: Any Time Touchdown Scorer, Nick Chubb (-120)

The Browns offense in the back half of the 2020 season has been built on the Nick Chubb run game. He is brought in to punch in scores from the two yard line, and he can bust off a lengthy score from anywhere on the field. Though the Chiefs will likely win this matchup, the Browns are going to give Chubb every opportunity to score regardless of the game context.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints:

Best bet: Buccaneers money line (+142)

Tom Brady as a playoff underdog? You would think decades of playoff upsets and success would give Brady the betting edge in this one but the odds favor Drew Brees. This should be a back-and-forth tight affair but as three point underdogs the value favors the Buccaneers.