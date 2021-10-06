Top 10 defenses in the NFL through Week 4, 2021

The old saying that defense wins championships may not be as relevant as it always has been in the NFL. With the game transitioning into a passing league, having a quarterback that wins a shootout is becoming more and more important.

But try winning the Super Bowl without a top 10 defense. Having a unit capable of putting the ball back in the quarterback's hands is crucial to success in the NFL.

With that in mind, we look at the NFL's top 10 defenses through Week 4 of the season and see which groups are set up to help their teams to glory.

Who are the NFL's top 10 defenses?

#10 – Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack

The Chicago Bears' defense is essentially keeping the team in their matches at the moment. While the Bears have allowed 91 points, and are 15th against the pass and 14th against the run, Sean Desai's unit leads the league in sacks with 15. Robert Quinn tops the team with 4.5, while Khalil Mack has 4.0.

#9 – Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt

The Arizona Cardinals defensive front, led by veterans J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones, is the league's seventh-best rush defense. While the pass defense ranks a little lower, at 15th best, Vance Joseph's group are holding up their end of the bargain, allowing only 85 total points, while Kyler Murray's high-powered offense has taken the team to 4-0 record.

#8 – Cincinnati Bengals

Akeem Davis-Gaither and Sam Hubbard of the Cincinnati Bengals

Quarterback Joe Burrow may be leading a transformed Cincinnati Bengals offense, but coordinator Lou Anarumo is also producing the NFL's ninth-best rushing defense and 14th-best pass defense. A total of 75 points conceded has helped the team to a 3-1 record, and a tiebreaking lead in the AFC North. Only five players in the NFL have more combined tackles than linebacker Logan Wilson.

#7 – Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers' pass defense is the league's fifth best and they have slowed down Patrick Mahomes and the NFL's passing leader Derek Carr in the past two weeks, both leading to victories. They have allowed 74 total points and coordinator Renaldo Hill's run defense is their weakness, the league's fourth-worst, but their six turnovers is the sixth-best in the league.

#6 – New England Patriots

New England Patriots pass rusher Matt Judon

Bill Belichick's offense may be ever-evolving, but the New England Patriots defense is as stubborn as ever. Their 70 points allowed makes them the NFL's sixth-best defense, while they are fifth in total yards allowed and fourth in pass defense.

The Pats are 19th against the run, which needs improvement. Playmaker Matt Judon has been their star this season. Judon has six tackles for loss and eight QB hits through four games.

