Best last minute injured fantasy football players to draft in 2025 feat. Brandon Aiyuk, Joe Mixon, and more

Injury stashes in fantasy football offer opportunities for managers to make a cheap investment in a potentially valuable player for later on. They can often be drafted much lower than their value suggests they should be worth due to them already being scheduled to miss games. Here are some injured players that are worth stashing that could eventually pay off in a big way.

Fantasy Football injury stashes for 2025 season

Injury stashes

#1 - Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin got off to a scorching start to his fantasy football season last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He ranked as the overall WR2 across the first seven weeks before an ankle injury ended his impressive campaign.

He has been concictently solid duringhis career, including finishing as the overall WR32 or better in each of his six seasons prior to last year. He will open 2025 on the injured list as he continues to recover from his ankle injury, but he's the type of stash that could be valuable later on in the season.

#2 - Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL last season with the San Francisco 49ers and will not be ready for Week 1 this year. He is expected to make his return at some point in the mid-weeks as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks in his recovery.

The evetran has a realistic path to a massive workload if he proves to be fully healthy at some point. The 49ers parted ways with Deebo Samuel during the offseason and Jauan Jennings' availability is questionable amid ongoing contract negotiations. This makes Aiyuk a cheap gamble with plenty of upside in one of the most productive offensive systems in the NFL.

#3 - Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans

Joe Mixon has finished as the overall RB13 or better in each of his past six full seasons. This includes his first season with the Houston Texans last year, but he will open 2025 on the injured list with a reported foot issue. He has proven to be an elite fantasy football running back when healthy, so he is surely worth a stash at his discounted price tag.

#4 - Jaylen Wright, RB, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have been using multiple running backs in recent years, so Jaylen Wright was expected to receive a respectable workload behind De'Von Achane this year. This plan will be on hold while Wright recovers from a leg injury, bu his explosive upside could be useful later in the fantasy football season if he fully recovers.

#5 - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans were reportedly planning to use a relatively split backfield in 2025 between Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. This won't be the case in at least the first weeks as Spears will miss time with an ankle injury. His dual-threat skillset is desirable in fantasy football if he gets a large enough workload to do so, so he is worth a stash for now.

