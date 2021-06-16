NFL Free Agency: 5 Best remaining players after Vikings' acquisition of Sheldon Richardson

Another of the top NFL free agents came off the board as Sheldon Richardson signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

With training camp fast approaching, each team will be looking to get their roster set so they can hit pre-season fully prepared for the 2021 season.

Who are the best NFL free agents remaining?

Take a look at which NFL free agents are still available for teams to sign before the regular season kicks off in September.

#1 - Richard Sherman, CB

Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman is still looking for a new team. The 33-year-old veteran has played nine seasons in the NFL.

Sherman has been linked with several NFL teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and his most recent team, the San Francisco 49ers.

The veteran cornerback still has some football left in the tank and wants to join a championship-caliber team for the upcoming season. Look for Sherman to be signed before training camps begin in late July.

#2 - Morgan Moses, OG

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses is sure to be snapped up before the 2021 NFL season. Moses was released by the Washington Football Team this offseason.

Former Washington Football Team OT Morgan Moses, who is visiting the #Bears today, visited the #Jets last week, source said. He could end up taking more visits. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 1, 2021

He has started 97 NFL games during his time in Washington and the 6-foot-6, 330-pounds OT has been heavily linked to the New York Jets recently.

#3 - K.J. Wright, LB

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright remains available as of Tuesday, June 15. Wright has played 144 games in the NFL, all for the Seahawks.

The 31-year-old has recorded 941 tackles, 13.5 sacks, six interceptions and 11 forced fumbles over his ten-year NFL career. Wright's longtime teammate Bobby Wagner has publicly called for his return to Seattle.

It's likely the Super Bowl-winning outside linebacker will find a home before the start of the upcoming season.

#4 - Melvin Ingram, DE

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Melvin Ingram is one of the biggest names still available in free agency.

The pass rusher has only played for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers franchise during his NFL career. Ingram has struggled with injuries over the past few seasons but when fully fit he is still a quality defensive player.

#5 - Russell Okung, offensive tackle

Veteran NFL offensive tackle Russell Okung is another big name without a team for 2021. Okung has played for Seattle, Denver, San Diego and Carolina in his 10-year professional career.

The two-time Pro Bowler was once one of the premier offensive tackles in the league but injuries have slowed him down.

