Mac Jones or Ja'Marr Chase - Which rookie deserves to win 2021 NFL OROY award?

You can make an argument for either Mac Jones or Ja'Marr Chase for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Both players have busted onto the NFL scene to lead their respective teams into the playoffs.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, Mac Jones was the last quarterback taken in the first round by the New England Patriots and Ja'Marr Chase was the first wide receiver taken off the board in the draft.

There had been speculation before the draft that Jones would be the third overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted quarterback Trey Lance instead.

Mac Jones fell to No. 15 where the Patriots would pick up the former Alabama product.

Expectations weren't very high coming out of college for Jones, mainly because of his lack of athleticism in a league with fast players at almost every position.

But he has proven his doubters wrong. Jones has thrown for 21 touchdowns and 3,540 yards, which is far better than any other rookie quarterback this season.

Jones broke the Patriots rookie record for touchdowns thrown in a season (formerly held by Jim Plunkett).

Most importantly, he has led the Patriots back into the NFL playoffs this year after missing it in 2020. He also had his team in the running for the AFC East title as well.

Mac Jones versus Ja'Marr Chase for OROY

Ja'Marr Chase has been equally as good and even better at times than Jones. Chase has nearly 1,500 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns and has been on fire as of late.

He had nearly 300 yards receiving day last Sunday against the defending AFC Champs the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cincinnati Bengals picked Chase in the first-round of the NFL Draft last year at No. 5 and he hasn't disappointed.

He, along with former LSU teammate Joe Burrow, has lit up the NFL. Chase also broke the rookie receiving record of another LSU wide receiver (and former college teammate), and that's Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Like Jones and the Patriots, Chase and the Bengals are also going to the playoffs this year. It's going to be a hard choice for voters this year as to who should win.

Both have put up great numbers and have led their respective teams to the playoffs, but which player means more to his team?

It may come down to a numbers game between Mac Jones and Ja'Marr Chase, and which of the two was more impressive? If that is the case, expect a close vote for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

