Bhayshul Tuten Scouting Report: 5 best landing spots for Virginia Tech RB

Bhayshul Tuten made sure nobody was about to forget him in a hurry after impressing at the 2025 NFL Combine. After a year when the running back position has found renewed importance after Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry's exploits, many teams will be excited to have a speedy runner like him.

We look at his scouting profile and which teams will benefit from taking him.

Bhayshul Tuten's scouting profile

Bhayshul Tuten announced him to the wide audience at the NFL Combine after running the 40-yard dash in 4:32 seconds. It was the fastest among all running backs. While that naturally got the most attention, he showed impressive results in other drills too.

He was also the best in his position with a 40.5" vertical leap and a 10'10" broad jump. He stands at 5'9" and weighs 206 lbs. He finished the 2024 college season with 6.3 yards per carry and his highlight came against Boston College where he ran for 266 yards.

He also has some weaknesses that need to be ironed out. His ball handling could be better, as well as his lateral movement could use some improvement. His ability to block pass rushers is another area where the Virginia Tech player might need to become better. He is expected to be taken in the third round or later.

5 best landing spots for Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten in 2025 NFL Draft

#5 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders need a quarterback more than anything, but they also need to get a running back to complement their rushing. Since they need to spend the top picks to get a passer and some weapons beyond Brock Bowers, they might have to wait until the latter rounds to pick a running back. Bhayshul Tuten would be a good option there.

#4 - Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings were one of the best teams in the league last year but crashed out early in the playoffs. They have J.J. McCarthy coming back this season and Sam Darnold's future is still unsure. Aaron Jones did well last season in Minnesota but he is the wrong side of thirty. They need to add a running back to complement him and Bhayshul Tuten could be someone they look at.

#3 - Denver Broncos

The Broncos reached the postseason in 2024 with Bo Nix playing wonderful football in his rookie year. They also had a top-notch defense that kept other teams from scoring. Where they might need to improve a bit is in their running game. They have employed multiple players in that position to share the workload but a speedy runner like Bhayshul Tuten could be a welcome change.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers need to sort their offense out. It has been a mess for a while now, and while Russell Wilson looked like the solution for a short while, they ended the season in a slump. Najee Harris has been a good servant to the organization, but they need more variety in the offensive backfield. Their lack of a rushing game fatally injured them when it came to knockout football and Bhayshul Tuten could be the person who provides the solution.

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys need a running back. But they also need an offensive lineman. If they choose the latter requirement with their top pick, they might have to wait until the following rounds to find a suitable back. Bhayshul Tuten could be that guy and it might be an ideal situation for him as he would probably have a higher chance of climbing up the depth chart on a roster that does not have a top player in that position.

