Bijan Robinson contract: How much will Atlanta pay top-of-the-class RB?

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson with the eighth pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

With that selection, the Falcons got their hands on the best running back prospect coming into the league since Saquon Barkley in 2018.

Bijan Robinson's contract is worth $23.7 million over five years, which is the eighth-highest contract among 2023's rookies.

Interestingly, two running backs were picked in the first round of the 2023 draft after most mock drafts projected that only one would hear his name called. Robinson was initially seen as a mid-to-late first-round pick, but apparently, the Falcons felt otherwise.

Jahmyr Gibbs was the other backfield star drafted on day one. The Detroit Lions selected him out of the Alabama Crimson Tide, and he is slated to make $19.2 million through his rookie contract.

What does Bijan Robinson bring to the Atlanta Falcons?

Bijan Robinson is a generational running back talent whose track record speaks for itself.

Robinson is a versatile back with an array of offensive traits that leave defenders grasping at straws. He is well-built with a compact lower half and pairs a low center of gravity with agile feet. His running style has both fight and flight elements, but defenders can only be somewhat sure of what they will get.

Robinson is a capable runner with outstanding footwork to stack moves and reset pathways. But he can also plow into tacklers at a moment's notice, using elite contact balance to keep the run rolling.

Bijan Robinson might need to dial back efforts to search out big runs as frequently and take what is there a little more often to keep from getting bogged down. His pass-catching talent ensures an opportunity for Robinson to see many touches. He has a chance to quickly become one of the most productive runners in the league.

Notable strengths

The ability to stack moves adds a level of unpredictability to his carries.

Their feet are fast and fully connected with his vision for optimal results.

Finishes run with authority.

Resets run track with sudden jump-cuts against penetration.

Has soft hands and remains a terror to deal with on wheel routes.

Flaws

Might need to quicken operation time against speedy NFL defences.

Needs urgency in pass protection duties.

Needs to better deal with run lanes when he should be finishing.

Who are the best-paid running backs in the NFL?

These are the top ten paid running backs in the National Football League, based on their annual salary.

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers | AAV: $16 million Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints | AAV: $15.0 million Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings | AAV: $12.6 million Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans | AAV: $12.5 million Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns | AAV: $12.2 million Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals | AAV: $12.0 million Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers | AAV: $12.0 million Saquon Barkey, New York Giants | AAV: $10.1 million Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders | AAV: $10.1 million Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys | AAV: $10.1 million

