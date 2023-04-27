Where is Bijan Robinson from? Exploring Texas RB’s journey to stardom

Bijan Robinson and his NFL story began in Tucson, Arizona. His football journey started at Salpointe Catholic High School. Bijan Robinson had over 2,000 yards rushing and 20+ touchdowns in all three seasons with the high school. He was the first running back in Arizona state history to reach 2,000 yards in three straight seasons.

He's the state's all-time leader in touchdowns (114) rushing yards (7,036). Robinson had many college offers, including in-state from the University of Arizona. However, the five-star recruit chose to go east and play for the University of Texas.

Robinson played in just nine games as a freshman but saw more action in his sophomore season. He was sixth in the Big 12 with 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns on 195 carries that season.

His junior season was his final season with the Longhorns as Bijan Robinson cemented his place as one of the top running backs in college football. He has 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns, which placed him in the top 10 in the nation.

His performance last season made him a Consensus All-American and the winner of the Doak Walker Award as college football's most outstanding running back. All signs point to Bijan Robinson being the first running back taken in the upcoming NFL Draft.

At the NFL combine, he ran a 4.46 40-Yard, 37 inches Vertical Leap, and 10-foot-4 Broad Jump. The Tucson native has been linked to a number of NFL teams, including NFC East rivals Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Robinson has been compared to Saquon Barkley, who was taken second overall by the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Longhorns star might not go that high in the draft but could go within the top 10.

Teams might try to position themselves to select the potential franchise running back, who stands at 5-11 and 215 pounds. His NFL future is as bright as the journey that led him here.

Bijan Robinson is not the only athlete in the family

The superstar running back's grandfather, Cleo, played linebacker in high school in Arizona and was an all-state player at his position. He was also an official in the Pac-12 conference for three decades.

Robinson's great uncle, Paul, lettered a year at the University of Arizona before being drafted by the Bengals in the 1968 NFL Draft. Paul played six seasons in the NFL, rushing for 1,023 yards as a rookie and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection. In all, Robinson's great uncle had 2,943 yards and 23 touchdowns in his NFL career.

