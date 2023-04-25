Philadelphia Eagles NFL Draft 2023: Picks, team needs and predictions

The Philadelphia Eagles will use the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft to improve on their already loaded roster. They made an appearance in the Super Bowl last season and are returning most of their key players in the 2023 NFL season. The draft gives them the opportunity to replace departed veterans, load up on preferred positions, and build out their roster for sustained future success.

The Eagles will look to do so with just six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. While they are light on total picks, they are beneficially top-heavy, with five of the picks coming in the first three rounds.

2023 NFL Draft: Philadelphia Eagles Picks

Howie Roseman

Round 1, Pick 10 overall

Round 1, Pick 30 overall

Round 2, Pick 62 overall

Round 3, Pick 94 overall

Round 7, Pick 219 overall

Round 7, Pick 248 overall

Philadelphia Eagles needs

Jalen Hurts

Defensive Tackle

Edge Rusher

Running Back

Offensive Line

Mock draft: Predictions For All 6 Philadelphia Eagles Picks

Pick #10 - Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Tyree Wilson

Philadelphia's defensive trademark during the 2022 NFL season was their elite pass rush. They recorded the most total team sacks by a wide margin and did so by having many contributing pass rushers.

While they are still strong on the edge, they lost Javon Hargrave and Robert Quinn during the free agency period. They can reload by selecting Tyree Wilson, one of the best edge players in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Pick #30 - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama Crimson Tide

Jahmyr Gibbs

The Eagles ranked in the top five last season in total team rushing yards. They did so in a committee attack, using quarterback Jalen Hurts and multiple running backs. Their leading rusher Miles Sanders departed during the free agency period, and while they signed Rashaad Penny, they may need more than that to replace him.

Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the best dual-threat running backs in the entire 2023 NFL Draft class. He is just as dangerous in the passing game as the rushing game, profiling as the perfect replacement for Sanders. He also recorded one of the fastest times in the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine with a blazing 4.36 seconds.

Pick #62 - Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn Tigers

Colby Wooden

Colby Wooden is a versatile defensive lineman who seems to be an ideal fit with the Eagles' dynamic and deep rotation at this position. Wooden has experience playing on the interior as a defensive tackle as well as on the edge. He could potentially help replace Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, who each departed during free agency.

Pick #94 - Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama Crimson Tide

Tyler Steen

While the Eagles feature one of the best offensive lines in the entire NFL, age is not on their side in 2023. Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson are two of their best players, but both are nearing the end of their careers. The team also lost Andre Dillard during free agency. Tyler Steen can help with their line depth and provide a potential future anchor in protecting Jalen Hurts.

Pick #219 - Juice Scruggs, IOL, Penn State Nittany Lions

Juice Scruggs

In keeping with the theme of rebuilding the future offensive line and protecting Hurts, Juice Scruggs makes for a solid late-round speculative addition. His versatility is his most attractive trait, as he has experience playing multiple positions on the offensive line. He profiles as an interior line prospect with athletic upside.

Pick #248 - Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma Sooners

Jalen Redmond

Jalen Redmond is a defensive lineman with athletic upside, making him an ideal late-round target. He measyres 6-foot-3 and weighs 292 pounds, while still recording a 4.81 in the 40-yard dash. He could potentially serve as another useful piece in the Eagles' dynamic defensive rotation up front.

