New York Giants NFL Draft 2023: Picks, team needs and predictions

The New York Giants will enter the 2023 NFL Draft in a very different situation compared to a year ago. After finishing the previous season as one of the worst teams in the league, they made massive progress during the 2023 NFL season. They appeared in the NFL Playoffs and advanced to the second round with a victory.

Their success in 2023 means the New York Giants have entered the win-now mode as opposed to a rebuilding phase. This can significantly impact their draft strategy, especially considering they rewarded Daniel Jones with a long-term contract.

They can now use the 2023 NFL Draft to address holes in their roster while targeting crucial pieces for another potential postseason run.

2023 NFL Draft: New York Giants Picks

Round 1, Pick 25 overall

Round 2, Pick 57 overall

Round 3, Pick 89 overall

Round 4, Pick 128 overall

Round 5, Pick 160 overall

Round 5, Pick 172 overall

Round 6, Pick 209 overall

Round 7, Pick 240 overall

Round 7, Pick 243 overall

Round 7, Pick 254 overall

New York Giants Needs

Wide Receiver

Defensive Tackle

Interior Offensive Line

Cornerback

Mock Draft: Predictions for all 10 New York Giants picks

Pick #25 - Jordan Addison, WR, USC Trojans

Jordan Addison was once thought to be the most talented wide receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft class. His stock fell a bit following a down year in 2022 compared to 2021 and then led to a disappointing performance at the 2023 NFL Combine. This includes measuring smaller and slower than initially expected.

While the negatives may result in Addison slipping a bit on draft day, he still has a ton of upside and has already shown he can produce massive statistics. He could potentially be a huge steal late in the first round.

The Giants desperately need wide receivers, especially after parting ways with Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney.

Pick #57 - Joe Tippman, C, Wisconsin Badgers

While the New York Giants have strong offensive tackles, they are weak on the interior of their offensive line. This is especially true for their center position.

Joe Tippmann is arguably the best center in the entire 2023 NFL Draft class. Selecting him would go a long way in protecting franchise quarterback Daniel Jones.

Pick #89 - Eli Ricks, CB Alabama Crimson Tide

Cornerback is one of the New York Giants' weakest positions. This can be a major issue as teams are almost always required to be extremely deep here with the way the modern passing game has developed.

Drafting Eli Ricks brings in an experienced player from one of the best defensive teams in all of college football, playing in the most difficult SEC conference.

Pick #128 - Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia Mountaineers

Aside from Saquon Barkley, the Giants severely lacked home-run threats in their offense. Bryce Ford-Wheaton can be exactly that. He has elite athletic abilities in a large frame for a wide receiver.

He measured 6'4" tall and weighed 221 pounds at the 2023 NFL Combine, while recording a blazing 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He's a mid-round sleeper with a ton of upside.

Pick #160 - Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas Longhorns

Roschon Johnson received limited opportunities during his college career playing behind Bijan Robinson, one of the most talented players in the country. Johnson made the most of his chances when he got them, flashing potential and upside as a potential starter on most other teams.

While the Giants placed their franchise tag on Saquon Barkley this year, his future remains in jeopardy without a long-term contract extension. Even if Barkley remains with the team, Johnson can help take some of the load off him.

Pick #172 - Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas Longhorns

The Giants are in need of bulking up their depth on their defensive line. Moro Ojomo can help them do that as a potential rotational piece. He has experience playing in multiple schemes and techniques as a defensive tackle and nose tackle. He has the ideal size for the position as a prospect, checking in at 6'3" tall and weighing 290 pounds.

Pick #209 - Cory Trice, CB, Purdue Boilermakers

What Cory Trice lacks in speed and athleticism, he makes up for in physicality and toughness. He's large for a cornerback prospect and uses his strength to his advantage, excelling in press-man coverage at the line of scrimmage. This technique is a useful skill in Wink Martindale's defensive scheme with a ton of blitzing.

Pick #240 - Henry Bainivalu, OG, Washington Huskies

The Giants can continue to improve on the depth of their offensive line in the latter round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Henry Bainivalu is a massive offensive guard prospect who excels as a run blocker. He uses his 6'6" and 320-pound frame to move defenders and open running lanes.

Pick #243 - Cory Durden, DT, North Carolina State Wolfpack

Cory Durden is one of the largest defensive tackles projected to be available late in the 2023 NFL Draft. He measures 6'5" tall and weighs 312 pounds, while still carrying athletic upside. He makes for a strong speculative pick in a position of need.

Pick #254 - Dee Winters, LB, TCU Horned Frogs

While Dee Winters lacks the pure athleticism to be selected in the early rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, he brings with him a ton of experience and a well-rounded skillset. He could potentially carve out a role as a depth piece for the Giants' linebackers.

