Bijan Robinson draft projection: Where will Texas Longhorns star RB end up in 2023 NFL Draft?

Bijan Robinson is the consensus best running back in the 2023 NFL Draft class. Robinson had a distinguished college football career with the Texas Longhorns, where he showcased his talents in the National Football Championships.

At this point, it's a given that Robinson will be selected in the first round of this year's draft. But the question now is when exactly will he go off the draft board.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys readily come to mind, as both teams could do with an upgrade to their backfields. Robinson could serve as that upgrade and provide a safety blanket to either Jalen Hurts of the Eagles or Dak Prescott of the Cowboys.

Bijan Robinson's draft stock: What the experts are saying

NFL experts and armchair analysts see Bijan Robinson as a rich blend between efficiency and high-end athletic traits for the position.

Robinson is a sturdy and efficient runner at 6'0" and 222 pounds. He has built a reputation for playing with a low and springy rushing style that allows him to change direction and mitigate contact from any angle.

Furthermore, he has the unteachable skill of navigating tight spaces. He has the strength and balance between staying upright, and he's also very comfortable playing with short, choppy steps to filter through cluttered spaces without freezing up in front of the pile.

He also generally plays with good vision between tackles, even if he can have a few plays per game in which he tries to be too perfect.

Experts see him as the trailblazer for a new kind of running back coming into the NFL. He is athletic, focused, has a decent football IQ, and can be used in various offensive schemes. Experts view Robinson as a can't-miss prospect heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here's a breakdown of Bijan Robinson's game utilizing a straight and narrow view of his strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths:

Three-down running back with exceptional talent in all phases.

Owns a variety of footwork tools to alter pace, direction and power.

Their feet are fast and fully connected with his vision for optimal results.

The ability to stack moves adds a level of unpredictability to his carries.

Pinballs off of angle strikes and can rip through leg tackles.

Finishes run with authority.

Soft hands and a terror to deal with on wheel routes.

Weaknesses:

Occasionally looks to better deal with run lanes when he should be finishing.

Needs to run with a more decisive plant-and-go mentality.

Needs more consistent urgency in pass protection duties.

Bijan Robinson's closest player comparison is probably Josh Jacobs. If he's anything like the Las Vegas Raiders talent, he will be a handful for NFL defenses for a long time to come.

