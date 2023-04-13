Josh Jacobs landing spots: 3 perfect fits for Raiders RB if he demands trade

It seems Saquon Barkley and Austin Ekeler are not the only top running backs in the NFL with an uncertain future, as Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is also holding out.

Ekeler has said that he felt "punched in the face" when the Los Angeles Chargers refused to discuss an extension with him. The New York Giants have franchise-tagged Barkley, who is adamant that he will not sign it.

So what has this got to do with Jacobs?

Like Barkley, Jacobs is on the franchise tag, and unless he signs it he cannot attend the OTAs which commence next week, and he may not sign it, given the circumstances of his 2022 season.

The Raiders did not activate his fifth-year option, thinking he had regressed by failing to reach 1,000 rushing yards. He responded by winning the inaugural Jim Brown Award (rushing title), returning to the Pro Bowl, and making an All-Pro for the first time in his career. Now he has the leverage to demand either a new contract or a trade, and if he walks, these three teams could use his services.

#3 - New York Giants

A rushing trio of Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, and Daniel Jones would be a nightmare for defensive lines

Now this is a very fanciful dream, but assuming Barkley has a change of heart and signs his tag, the New York Giants will have a very scary rushing game if they add Jacobs. Daniel Jones proved himself to be a very good rusher in the final year of his contract, as he logged over 700 yards and seven touchdowns. Now if he keeps up those numbers, then New York could very well top the rushing stats next season.

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker III broke out as a rookie last year

Last year, the Seahawks began their post-Russell Wilson era with a shocking resurgence under Geno Smith, and Kenneth Walker III was one of the major reasons for this. The incoming sophomore rushed for 1,050 yards, becoming just the second rookie in Seahawks history to breach 1,000 rushing yards. If Jacobs joins the fray, then Seattle will have a very potent offense that already has fellow rusher DeeJay Dallas, and Pro Bowl and All-Pro wideouts Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Russell Wilson needs a better rushing partner

Speaking of Wilson, the Denver Broncos are coming off their most disappointing season ever, as he put up a shockingly low 16 touchdown passes and was sacked 55 times, both career and league-highs. The offense badly needs an upgrade, and Josh Jacobs could be that spark. Imagine him and Wilson forming a potent ground game, and he could also free up the quarterback for passes to the likes of Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

