Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is slated to be the first running back drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and is expected to be a first-rounder.

The 2022 Doak winner (nation's best RB award) was a unanimous All-American and ran for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

While being a star at the University of Texas, Robinson developed a close relationship with actor Matthew McConaughey. The Hollywood star is a big Longhorns fan and is heavily involved in the program.

Bijan Robinson was asked how much long-time Texas superfan Matthew McConaughey is involved in the program. He said that the Academy Award-winning actor is involved but isn't a visible presence. Robinson responded via GQ:

"That’s my guy, man. Me and him are close as it gets. [He’s involved], but he’s not like, at practice. I want to be an actor one day, so we developed an even closer relationship. I’ve been to his house and met his family. We talk all the time. He’s definitely a big mentor for me, and still to this day."

McConaughey has been to multiple Texas games and has shown support for Robinson specifically.

Bijan Robinson reveals which running backs he's been compared to

Bijan Robinson during 2023 NFL Combine

In the same interview with GQ, Bijan Robinson was asked which running backs he's been compared to.

He said that teams haven't compared him to other RBs but the media has, juxtaposing him with LaDainian Tomlinson, Alvin Kamara, and Saquon Barkley.

"Teams don’t really compare me to anyone. But from media outlets, I’m compared to LaDainian Tomlinson, Alvin Kamara, Saquon Barkley, all those types of guys. I get it. All those guys are really dynamic. But I’m trying to be the guy that other guys get compared to when they come into the league.

"I understand where the comparisons come from. Those are all absolutely amazing guys to be in the same conversation as, but I want to build a legacy like those guys are doing."

The Draft is two days away and Bijan Robinson will hear his name called. He could be a top-10 pick as the Atlanta Falcons reportedly have great interest in him.

