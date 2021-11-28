"Really hard to even have a conversation about it" - Bill Belichick critical of NFL Hall of Fame's induction criteria

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is known for giving his one-line answers. Although not overally vocal, Bill Belichick lets the media and others know how he feels, especially when it comes to his team.

This week the National Football League announced the semifinalists for the Class of 2022 Hall of Fame. Every year there are discussions on whether which former players weren't included on the list and others that were and perhaps shouldn't have been.

Bill Belichick voiced his opinion on the NFL's Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process and what needs to be done to make the selection process more equal.

Bill Belichick voices his concerns on the Hall of Fame selection process

Despite the success that the New England Patriots have had over the last two decades, the NFL's Pro Football Hall of Fame isn't loaded with players from the team.

Ty Law is the lone player currently in the Hall of Fame from the Patriots' 'dynasty' team.

The semifinalists for the Class of 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame were announced this week. Two former New England Patriots players, Vince Wilfork and Richard Seymour, are among the finalists for next year's class.

The semifinalist list is currently at 26 and will be cut again to 15 former players before the committee officially votes for the next class.

Bill Belichick stumps for Richard Seymour and Vince Wilfork to make the Hall of Fame, then makes a case for Rodney Harrison

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about what he could possibly do to help his players get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Belichick, who was a member of the committee for the 100th Anniversary class, said that there isn't much that he can do.

Belichick said there needs to be new criteria for former players to be selected. Belichick said:

"The Hall of Fame's out of my control, and since there's no criteria for the Hall of Fame, it's really hard to even have a conversation about it because it's not based on anything,"

Belichick went on to say that unlike other professional sports leagues, there isn't a list of criteria that determines which players have accrued the stats throughout their career to get a Hall of Fame gold jacket and a bust to be enshrined forever. Belichick also feels that former New England Patriots Rodney Harrison should be included in the nominations.

'It's your opinion on a great player, my opinion on a great player, somebody else's opinion on a great player. I don't know what that means. "When there's no criteria, you can make a case for everybody."

A former NFL player doesn't have to meet certain numbers like games played or offensive and defensive stats to be considered for the Hall of Fame.

Last year's class included former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who many argued didn't have a Super Bowl ring or long career but was inducted even though many others weren't.

